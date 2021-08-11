Rob Kearney set to make return to Gaelic football with Cooley Kickhams

Former Irish rugby international Rob Kearney has returned to his Gaelic football roots in Co Louth.

Kearney has resumed training with his native Cooley Kickhams, according to local radio station LMFM.

The 35-year-old recently returned from Australia after a spell with Western Force and he has committed himself to Cooley for the remainder of the 2021 club season.

LMFM are reporting that Kearney was part of a 40-plus panel training session at Father McEvoy Park last night, quoting a club spokesperson as saying they were delighted to welcome back their former player. His GAA comeback could potentially come in a Division 1 league game away to St Fechin’s this Sunday.

Kearney’s return to the round ball is not a huge surprise in the context of an interview he gave last month to the Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show on Today FM.

Asked about his sporting future, he replied: "I get asked this question every few days and I still don't have any answers. Potentially, I might do another season playing rugby but I suppose, to be honest with you, I've had a little bit of enough of it at the moment. If that doesn't happen, happy days.

"I always loved Gaelic football growing up. I'd like to get back into a little bit of that in a casual way."

Kearney’s last outing with Cooley came in their 2004 Louth SFC final defeat, after which rugby took over and he turned professional.

Previously he was part of the Louth minor team that brought Dublin to a replay in 2003.