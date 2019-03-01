AFTER his stellar display between the posts against Dublin last week, Rob Hennelly has been surprisingly replaced by David Clarke as James Horan makes six changes for tomorrow evening's Allianz Division 1 derby with Galway.

Rob Hennelly out as James Horan rings the changes for Mayo for clash with Galway

Apart from Hennelly dropping to the bench, as part of Horan's ongoing "rotation policy", out go Ger Cafferkey, Paddy Durcan, Ciaran Treacy, Andy Moran and Brian Reape. They are replaced by Chris Barrett, Stephen Coen, Diarmuid O'Connor, James Durcan and Darren Coen as Horan bids to regain the early-season momentum lost in Croke Park.

It is the first league start for corner-forward James Durcan despite the fact that the Castlebar Mitchels sharpshooter made four SFC appearances last summer. Diarmuid O'Connor will captain the team from left half-forward.

There's welcome news for Tyrone supporters as Connor McAliskey returns from a long injury lay-off to make his first start of the season in their clash with Cavan at Healy Park.

McAliskey is back following a lengthy injury lay-off, after dislocating an ankle in a club game last October, and comes into the side in the right corner of attack.

Midfielder Brian Kennedy is the player to make way for McAliskey, with Cathal McShane moving from the inside line to midfield to partner Richard Donnelly.

Tipp footballers will have Brian Fox available for their crucial Division 2 clash with Cork in Thurles after the veteran had his red card rescinded from last weekend's loss to Armagh.

Fox was shown red for an incident involving Armagh's Jamie Clarke but Wednesday night's Central Hearings Committee (CHC) meeting overturned his one-match ban which makes him available for the relegation battle against their Munster rivals.

On the hurling front, Brian Cody has given a vote of confidence to the Kilkenny team that overcame Tipperary last Sunday by naming an unchanged side for their short hop down to Wexford tomorrow.

Clare have made one change from the starting 15 that edged out Wexford last Sunday with Ballyea attacker Niall Deasy replacing the injured John Conlon at full-forward.

