Rob Hennelly nails last-gasp free as Mayo snatch draw against Donegal

DRAMA and deadlock in the wet and wintry wilds of Sligo. With the penultimate kick of this ferociously contested top-flight opener, Rob Hennelly nailed a testing free from near the left touchline to secure a draw for the ‘home side’ Mayo.

It meant that, for the third consecutive time, these relatively near-neighours from the north-west have drawn in the Allianz Football League.

And there’s no doubt who will welcome that result more. Having fallen behind to a third minute free from Paddy McBrearty, Mayo never regained parity until the clock had hit 74 minutes and Hennelly’s opposite number, Donegal ‘keeper Shaun Patton, was penalised after being swarmed in possession on the right flank of his defence.

Donegal fans wailed in protest, but Hennelly kept his nerve.

Making the result all the sweeter was the fact they had played from the 52nd minute with 14 men after skipper Stephen Coen received his second yellow. Donegal were eventually reduced to 14 too after a black card for Jeaic Mac Ceallbhuí after 69 minutes.

Mayo had been compelled to move this fixture outside the county because of ongoing pitch redevelopment works at MacHale Park. Whether that impacted their performance, they were slow out of the blocks and trailed by 0-7 to 0-3, having faced a biting wind.

And initially it didn’t get much better on the restart, with Michael Langan’s third point stretching Donegal 0-9 to 0-4 clear.

But Jason Doherty, on his long-awaited comeback, reignited Mayo’s faltering hopes with 0-2 from play before the game’s watershed moment arrived on 51 minutes.

A long free towards the goalmouth was won by Michael Murphy, but his shorts were pulled by Coen. Penalty, and a second yellow … but McBrearty’s left-footed strike lacked conviction and was turned around the post by Hennelly.

Murphy converted the resultant ’45 and when Langan – the game’s Man of the Match – struck a booming fourth point, the gap was out to five and it looked game over.

Instead, Mayo rallied brilliantly down the home straight to kick the last five points – via Ryan O’Donoghue, Paddy Durcan (with his second of the half), Doherty (with his third), an O’Donoghue free from distance and finally, amid a welter of yellow cards, Hennelly at the death.

Both sides came to ‘neutral’ ground seeking not just a positive start to a new season but also an element of redemption for their deflating end games of 2021.

Would Donegal have lost to eventual All-Ireland champions Tyrone if Michael Murphy had stayed on the pitch instead of walking for two yellows before half-time? Would Mayo have ended 70 years of hurt if only they’d converted those crucial goal chances before the Red Hands had found Rob Hennelly’s net, not once but twice?

As long-suffering Mayo fans well know, however, ‘what ifs?’ will get you nowhere. And as Donegal supporters have discovered throughout the Declan Bonner era, there are only so many times you can be touted as dark horse contenders before everyone stops believing the hype.

Still, a new year breeds hope and the season had already started brightly for Mayo before a league ball was kicked with the news that Oisín Mullin’s permanent place of residence will remain Kilmaine instead of downtown Geelong.

Mullin wasn’t included in James Horan’s match-day 26, but the most eye-catching inclusions in the team itself were Jason Doherty (returning from two-and-a-half years of persistent knee trouble); Castlebar’s Donnacha McHugh (making his league debut); and Aiden Orme (making his first league start).

Brendan Harrison was an 11th hour replacement for five-time All-Star Lee Keegan whereas Donegal were bolstered by the late inclusion of Murphy, along with Conor O’Donnell and Eoghan Bán Gallagher. The trio dropping out were Jason McGee, Charles McGuinness and Jamie Brennan.

On a dank day scarcely conducive to fast and fluid football, Donegal played with the elements and took speedy advantage to lead by 0-5 to 0-1 after just 12 minutes.

Mayo were stuck to the ground initially and also struggling for traction off Rob Hennelly’s restarts; that fifth point, landed by Michael Langan, stemmed directly from a miscued kickout intercepted by Ódhrán McFadden Ferry.

McFadden Ferry could have stretched the Ulster men even further ahead soon after, denied at point-blank range by Hennelly after a slick exchange of passes, as Donegal endured 18 barren minutes before Ryan McHugh and Langan added quickfire points around the half-hour mark.

Not that Mayo were making much inroads at the other end. Their struggles into the wind were reflected in two wides, four underhit efforts and the fact that a brace of Ryan O’Donoghue frees constituted their only scores until Eoghan McLaughlin struck a beautiful curling effort from the left wing on 35 minutes.

Just as well, perhaps, that the Sligo scoreboard wasn’t working to remind them of their paltry return.

For all that, trailing by 0-7 to 0-3 at the break wasn’t a disaster if only they could use the wind and inject some badly-needed vim in their approach play.

SCORERS – Mayo: R O’Donoghue 0-4 (3f), J Doherty 0-3, P Durcan 0-2, E McLaughlin, R Hennelly (f) 0-1 each. Donegal: M Langan, M Murphy (1m, 1f, 1 ‘45’), P McBrearty (f), C O’Donnell, R McHugh 0-1 each.

MAYO - R Hennelly; B Harrison, S Coen, P O’Hora; P Durcan, D McHugh, E McLaughlin; C O’Shea, C Loftus; F McDonagh, A Orme, D O’Connor; T Conroy, J Doherty, R O’Donoghue. Subs: A O’Shea for Orme (ht), B Walsh for McDonagh (ht), S Callinan for McHugh (47), J Flynn for Loftus (51), P Towey for C O’Shea (70).

DONEGAL – S Patton; EB Gallagher, C Ward, B McCole; O McFadden Ferry, P Brennan, T McClenaghan; C McGonagle, C Thompson; O McFadden Ferry, P Mogan, M Langan; P McBrearty, M Murphy, C O’Donnell. Subs: J McGee for Thompson (inj 10), N O’Donnell for Murphy (temp 23-33), J Mac Ceallbhuí for Ward (inj 51), N O’Donnell for C O’Donnell (57), E O’Donnell for McClenaghan (59), E Doherty for McFadden Ferry (63).

REF – N Mooney (Cavan)