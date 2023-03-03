Rob Finnerty will make his first start since round one of the Allianz League when the Galway footballers welcome Monaghan to Pearse Stadium on Sunday.

The Salthill-Knocknacarra clubman suffered ankle ligament damage against Mayo at the end of January but returned, ahead of schedule, as a sub against Tyrone and then Donegal last Sunday.

Finnerty played the full second half in Letterkenny after replacing Gerard Davoren, clipping two points in a 1-9 apiece stalemate, and is rewarded with a corner-forward start as Davoren drops to the bench.

This is one of two changes in personnel as Pádraic Joyce gives a call-up to Johnny McGrath, named at wing-back in an indirect switch with Patrick Kelly.

Not surprisingly, there is still no sign of Damien Comer as he continues his recovery from a knee injury picked up against Roscommon a month ago – and Galway fans must also wait a while longer to see fellow All Star Shane Walsh back in their inside line.

Meanwhile, Paddy Carr has named the same Donegal team that drew with Galway for their crucial Ulster derby showdown away to Armagh on Saturday night.

Ray Dempsey has made three changes to his Limerick team as the pointless Shannonsiders seek to kickstart an unlikely escape to Division 2 safety at home to Meath on Sunday.

Mike Donovan, Barry Coleman and Killian Ryan are all promoted, at the expense of David Connolly, Paul Maher and Gordon Brown. Limerick already looked doomed to make an immediate return to the third tier, especially in the wake of last weekend’s 24-point mauling by Cork, their fourth consecutive defeat.

Limerick (NFL v Meath): D O’Sullivan; M Donovan, S O’Dea, B Fanning; I Corbett, B Coleman, T McCarthy; C McSweeney, C Fahy; C Sheehan, J Naughton, C Downes; K Ryan, B Donovan, H Bourke.

Galway (NFL v Monaghan): C Gleeson; E Kelly, S Kelly, J Glynn; D McHugh, J Daly, J McGrath; P Conroy, C McDaid; M Tierney, P Cooke, C Sweeney; R Finnerty, I Burke, J Heaney.

Donegal (NFL v Armagh): S Patton; M Curran, B McCole, M O’Reilly; C McColgan, S McMenamin, E Gallagher; C McGonagle, J McGee; M Langan, D Ó Baoill, C O’Donnell; H McFadden, O Gallen, J Brennan.