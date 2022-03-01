Risks starting to supersede the reward for roving goalkeepers

Watching a goalkeeper stray away from his, and now her, more conventional territory sometimes has a pantomime feel to what is an entirely serious business.

One thing to come off their lines, surge past the cover and clear the danger. But to take higher positions to join attacks engages a crowd in a much different way. There’s almost a ‘he’s behind you’ mirth to a netminder getting on a ball in an advanced position and deciding to try to make a bit of space.

So it was when Darren Hughes lost possession near the end of the first half of Monaghan’s eight-point defeat to Kerry in Inniskeen on Sunday. Jack Barry nipped in and it left Rory Beggan scrambling the 80 metres to get back to his goals ahead of the ball. To his credit he did and Paudie Clifford was content to take his point but the wind was a natural barrier in that instance, preventing Barry from letting it go in long.

It happened on a couple of occasions in that first half, drawing an almost pleasant derision from the crowd who knew their man is the best in the business at it and he had it covered.

Beggan is indeed the best in the business and it would be wrong to attribute Monaghan’s defeat to what happened next. In truth, it was done and dusted for them at the end of the first half when they had scored only four points with the wind to Kerry’s seven. But for Kerry’s second goal, it was the worst nightmare that the roving goalkeeper can experience.

And it had the look of something that wasn’t off the cuff with Seán O’Shea springing like a cheetah on an unsuspecting gazelle to intercept – Beggan did look a little casual going to take the pass – and immediately spot that David Clifford was inside on his own, one-on-one with Kieran Duffy. Launching it high on the wind, O’Shea knew it was a battle Clifford would likely win, which of course he did.

Read More

It didn’t deter Beggan – and is unlikely to again – the next time Monaghan attacked as he positioned himself just behind the halfway line. But O’Shea was to undo him again when lobbing him from 25-metres for the third goal. This time Beggan had advanced only a few metres but when Shane Ryan’s kickout found Barry in isolation well inside the Monaghan half, the danger was clear.

As much as the original interception didn’t look spontaneous, neither did the swiftness of Barry’s transfer to O’Shea for that third goal. Kerry looked like a team that had been planning for these scenarios, mindful of a goalkeeper continuously pushing barriers on this front. And when the opportunities presented itself, they ruthlessly exploited it.

As an economic use of a resource, there is sound logic behind it. It’s an extra player, giving well organised defences something more to think about if there’s an overlap on. And it’s an extra pair of legs putting in added kilometres that colleagues then aren’t having to put in.

If Beggan. for instance, as he is thought to have done in the Division 1 relegation play-off against Galway last June, can clock over eight kilometres in a game, albeit with extra-time on that occasion, it’s six or seven kilometres more than the more conventional use of a goalkeeper. Six or seven more kilometres for the team.

Then there’s the filling of space on opposition kickouts, a less riskier practice but one which Beggan looked to be considering when Ryan launched that bomb to Barry.

Beggan does that well too and it’s a practice that continues to grow. With the right candidate who can carry out the traditional goalkeeping duties competently and add a bit outfield, it’s tempting.

Over the weekend, Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney deployed a former midfielder, Ethan Rafferty, who is not long recovered from a cruciate ligament tear, as goalkeeper.

McGeeney has sought this dimension before, putting Paul Courtney in goals for their Ulster Championship defeat against Cavan in 2016. Courtney had played as a goalkeeper before, as has Rafferty briefly at underage level.

Mickey Harte’s has recalled Louth’s James Califf after a two-year absence from the squad for a similar role after regular goalkeeper Craig Lynch retired prior to the start of the season but Califf too had goalkeeping experience and was part of a Manchester United academy in the Six Counties for a spell.

Kerry’s Ryan is an outfield player with Rathmore while Raymond Galligan played outfield for Cavan before he was a goalkeeper.

Tyrone’s Niall Morgan is another of the great exponents of joining the play, scoring a point with a long-range kick against Mayo in a league clash in Omagh two years ago, just as Beggan did at the same venue in the first round of the league.

Morgan’s alertness off his line and his kicking ability, both range and accuracy, give him another dimension.

But Beggan’s exposure has raised the question of risk and reward again. Teams clearly have plans for roving ’keepers, both in terms of traps and subsequent counter-attacks.

There’s innovation to it but while rewards are measured in inches, the fallout metric can be in feet.