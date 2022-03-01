| 0.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Risks starting to supersede the reward for roving goalkeepers

Colm Keys

Breaking ball

Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand
Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

/

Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Watching a goalkeeper stray away from his, and now her, more conventional territory sometimes has a pantomime feel to what is an entirely serious business.

One thing to come off their lines, surge past the cover and clear the danger. But to take higher positions to join attacks engages a crowd in a much different way. There’s almost a ‘he’s behind you’ mirth to a netminder getting on a ball in an advanced position and deciding to try to make a bit of space.

Most Watched

Privacy