| 4.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Risk-free championship impossible but behind closed doors might work in 'new normal'

Donnchadh Boyle

 

Clifford: Behind-closed-doors option better than no championship at all. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Clifford: Behind-closed-doors option better than no championship at all. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Clifford: Behind-closed-doors option better than no championship at all. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Clifford: Behind-closed-doors option better than no championship at all. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Yes to a championship. Even a behind-closed-doors one. David Clifford put it succinctly yesterday. Playing in an empty ground wouldn't be ideal, he said, but it would be better than nothing. And that's what we're looking at at the moment.

Nothing.

"Of course it would be strange, I suppose it's obviously what drives you on and you feed off the crowd, and get a massive lift off the crowd at times," said the Kerry captain.

Related Content