Rising Longford star Matt Duffy: AFL was too big a chance to turn down

Rob Monahan in action for Kerry's U-20s against Sligo's Ross Chambers during their EirGrid All-Ireland U-20FC semi-final last May. Photo: Tom Beary/Sportsfile

Tadhg Kennelly no longer stands as the only Irish export to win a grand final after Mark O’Connor and Zach Tuohy won a ‘flag’ with Geelong last season.

Tuohy went on to break Jim Stynes’ long-standing appearance record for an Irish player in the sport, while three Irish players (Tuohy, O’Connor and Mayo’s Oisín Mullin) played together for the first time. The history of Irish players in the sport has been a roller-coaster with success stories and fallow periods.

But right now, it’s on an upswing.

Last week it was confirmed that three more young Irish talents will head Down Under, bringing the number of Irish exports to 69 since the first man out, the late Seán Wight, headed to Australia 40 years ago.

Cork’s Liam O’Connell is heading for St Kilda while Kerry’s Rob Monahan has signed with Carlton, where he’ll be joined by Longford’s Matt Duffy. When the chance came up, Duffy says he simply couldn’t let it pass him by.

“No, none at all,” said Duffy when asked if he had any hesitation about signing his two-year deal.

“For the last year or so I’ve kind of been familiarising myself with the league and with the game and following it. But I couldn’t really imagine going. When they came to my house and did an interview they found that out about me, that was one of the things they wanted, to make sure your heart was really in it.

“I suppose they don’t want to bring you to the other side of the world unless they know you are fully in it. So for me it was never one of those where you are thinking should I do it or not. I was always going to grab it with two hands.”

Accepting the contract was the product of well over a year’s courtship. Duffy was invited to training sessions to work with the Sherrin, with videos sent back to Australia for clubs to peruse. Over the last fortnight, club representatives flew into Ireland and put some hopefuls through their paces, including a 2km time trial.

Duffy won that race in six minutes 24 seconds and reckons he could have gone faster in different conditions. It clearly impressed Carlton, who described him as a “running machine” when announcing his signing.

“I think that was fairly good, above average for AFL levels, someone said. So I think they were fairly pleased with that.

“I wasn’t too familiar with it. It was my first time really doing a 2k, it’s not really something we do over here so the timing and how to pace yourself is different. And it was a windy day so I reckon if I was in Australia I could break the six-minute mark but I’ll have to wait for that.”

He consulted with the likes of fellow Longford man Mickey Quinn, who holds the record for the fastest transition to playing a senior AFL game, and Louth’s Ciarán Byrne, who played 22 times for Carlton and was linked with a return there late last year.

Duffy will head down for a week later this month before heading out for the start of his contract in November. He’s only met Monahan a handful of times but the pair will likely head out together later this year.

There are still plenty of details to be ironed out, not least where he’ll live, what path his education will take when he’s in Melbourne, and a plan for his development.

For now, it’s just about absorbing the news and enjoying the not insignificant achievement of winning a contract in the AFL. The people he has met locally have been wishing him well on his new adventure but at the moment, all eyes are on Dromard’s pursuit of a Longford SFC title.

After that he’ll try his hand at making the ambitious jump from amateur Gaelic football to professional Aussie rules.

Around half of all Irish players who go over never play a senior AFL game, and Duffy is under no illusions as to the task ahead of him.

“It’s not appreciated how much of an achievement it is to make it at AFL or even to be a player that has played any games at that level. It’s something a lot of former players talk about, they don’t understand what it’s like so look, if I make it that far I’ll be chuffed.”

A once-in-a-life time experience awaits.

“It is a big opportunity to play professional sport. It’s just something I couldn’t turn down really.”