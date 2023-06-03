Rian O’Neill’s red card hampers Armagh in two-point loss to Tyrone

Joe Oguz of Tyrone, left, and Conor Turbitt of Armagh contest possession during their clash in Omagh. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

It was Tyrone who made all the early running, their incisive attacking raids forcing Armagh back inside their own half.

After Darren McCurry and Andrew Murnin had exchanged points, Tyrone stepped up a gear and within a lucrative six-minute spell Darragh Canavan and McCurry (twice) were on target as the home side took a 0-4 to 0-1 lead.

Armagh were restricted to occasional forays and yet they should have had three goals in the opening quarter. They were denied this by two spectacular saves from Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan and a hopeful ground shot that just grazed the outside of the post.

It was after Rian O’Neill landed a point from an Armagh free that Conn Kilpatrick fired over a fine score for the home side before the Red Hands launched a short, sharp burst of pressure that saw them score points through McCorry and Donnelly.

At 0-7 to 0-3 the home side looked more settled but Armagh’s chances were not helped when joint-skipper O’Neill was shown a red card by referee Martin McNally after a brief skirmish. This helped Tyrone to see out the half with skipper Padraig Hampsey landing a long-range point that left his side in front by 0-8 to 0-4 at the half-way stage.

But Armagh showed they had plenty in reserve when they staged a stirring second-half rally that took them close to snatching a draw.

Tyrone had looked comfortable when they launched a scoring blitz in the third quarter that saw McCurry, McKernan and Meyler land points and at 0-10 to 0-5 they were about to engage cruise control.

But Armagh rallied with substitute Oisin Conaty making a big impression by grabbing two points while Turbitt also got on the score-sheet.

In a rip-roaring finish Armagh came close to snatching the game out of the fire when in a breakaway raid goalkeeper Morgan found himself stranded before the ball was whisked out of play for a ‘45’.

This yielded nothing for a tenacious Armagh side who had put in a supreme effort in the second half, only to find Tyrone’s ceaseless tackling and work-rate rather too much at the end of the day.

For Armagh this was a setback and they now face a tough challenge when they meet Galway in the last round robin game — and this will test them to the full.

Scorers — Tyrone: D McCurry 0-6 (1f); D Canavan 0-3; C Kilpatrick, C Meyler, M McKernan, M Donnelly 0-1 each. Armagh: R Grugan 0-4 (2f); C Turbitt (f), O Conaty 0-2 each; A Murnin, R O’Neill (f), J Óg Burns 0-1 each.

Tyrone: N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, P Hampsey; C Quinn, M O’Neill, P Harte; C Kilpatrick, B Kennedy; C Meyler, J Oguz, N Sludden; D McCurry, M Donnelly, D Canavan. Subs: K McGeary for Sludden (44), R Canavan for Oguz (52), N Devlin for Harte (58), R Donnelly for McCurry (67).

Armagh: E Rafferty; C O’Neill, A McKay, A Forker; G McCabe , C Cumiskey, J Óg Burns; B Crealey, C Mackin; J Duffy, R Grugan, S Campbell; C Turbitt, A Murnin, R O’Neill. Subs: R McQuillan for Cumiskey (h-t), S McPartlan for Crealey (44), O Conaty for Campbell (54), A Nugent for McKay (67).

Referee: Martin McNally (Monaghan).