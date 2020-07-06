| 14.2°C Dublin

Revised GAA schedule gives Kerry a big advantage - and makes things very difficult for three counties

Pat Spillane

Pat Spillane thinks the revised 2020 GAA schedule favours Kerry. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile Expand

SPORTSFILE

REMEMBER that famous line from George Orwell’s novella ‘Animal Farm’? 'All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.'

It came back to me after I studied the GAA’s revised calendar of fixtures for county football.

It would be hypocritical if I didn’t acknowledge that the plan favours Kerry ahead of three of the other main challengers for Dublin’s title – Donegal, Tyrone and Mayo.