Revealed: Mayo, Tyrone and Kildare learn their fate as draw made for Round One of the All-Ireland football qualifiers

The draw for round one of the All-Ireland football qualifiers has been made.

Kerry legend Colm Cooper drew the 16 counties from the bowl this morning.

The pick of fixtures sees Mickey Harte's Tyrone travel to Navan to face the Royals for a mouthwatering fixture. If Kildare are to bounce back from their shock defeat to Carlow yesterday they must get passed Derry at Celtic Park.

The draw was kinder to Mayo and Stephen Rochford. They were drawn away to Limerick, heavily beaten by Tipperary in their Munster quarter-final. Westmeath's clash with Armagh in Mullingar should be highly competitive with both sides reeling from defeats to Laois and Fermanagh respectively.

New Offaly manager Paul Rouse, appointed after Stephen Wallace was sacked in the aftermath of the loss to Wicklow, will have to mastermind the defeat of Antrim. London, Wicklow and Wexford will have home advantage in the three remaining games against Louth, Cavan and Waterford.

There was an open draw this morning with the A and B split system for the qualifier draws, that has been in operation since 2014, dropped. The eight games are due to take place on the weekend of June 9/10 and each game will be played to a finish with extra-time and a shootout to be used where required.

Each county in this morning's draw know that they must negotiate four qualifier games to make the Super 8s later this summer.

Here is the draw (first team named has home advantage):

Derry v Kildare Meath v Tyrone London v Louth

Wicklow v Cavan

Offaly v Antrim Limerick v Mayo Westmeath v Armagh

Wexford v Waterford

Online Editors