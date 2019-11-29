Revealed: Here are the top 10 Dublin footballers of the Millennium

Dean Rock - 10

Some day in 2020, barring serious injury, 'Son of Barney' will surely become Dublin's all-time record scorer.

Having eclipsed Bernard Brogan he is now second on the list with 14 goals and 419 points from 89 NFL and SFC games, just 31 points adrift of Jimmy Keaveney's 30-402.

Hard to believe there was once a suspicion Rock might never establish himself as a Dublin senior.

An unused No 29 on the day of the ‘startled earwigs', he was twice dropped from Pat Gilroy's panel – in '10 and '12. He didn't make his SFC debut until 2013, off the bench against Westmeath.

Jim Gavin, his All-Ireland U21 winning manager in 2010, initially used Rock as an impact sub – most effectively in the 2013 final.

Everything changed from the 2015 O'Byrne Cup onwards. Offered a starting jersey and freetaking duties, the Ballymun man snapped up the invitation to become a nailed-on starter, back-to-back All Star (2016-17) and ultra-reliable metronome.

GAA Newsletter

The most important free of all? The ‘GPS-guided missile' that broke Mayo hearts in 2017. It's not all about frees, either: in his last five All-Ireland finals he has amassed 0-15 from play.

Paul Flynn - 9

Today he's in the spotlight as GPA chief executive, but most Dubs will always fondly recall ‘Flynner' for what he did on the field.

The Fingallians clubman made his big breakthrough in 2008, the last year of Paul Caffrey's tenure, and didn't instantly stand out as a legend-in-the-making.

But that would change, soon enough.

From 2011 to '14 the wing-forward won four consecutive All Stars – the first footballer to do so since a select crew of Kerrymen in the '80s.

Widely regarded, in his pomp, as the best pound-for-pound player in the game. He could field, play ball (and hard ball if the occasion demanded) and was an accomplished kicker of long-range points. A middle-eight operator who never took frees, yet finished up 25th on the all-time Dublin scoring list with 13-89 from 122 appearances.

Above all, there was that purring BMW engine that enabled Flynn to glide across the turf for longer than most of his peers. Until, of course, recurring injury woes took hold. He retired pre-championship – surprising, in one sense, on the cusp of five-in-a-row, but he doubtless knew he had given all he could.

Cian O'Sullivan - 8

There are several factors behind O'Sullivan's appearance among this top-ten pantheon.

Zero-to-sixty acceleration in his younger days. A cerebral ability to read and snuff out danger. And versatility of the highest order. He has excelled in at least three different roles: quick and adhesive man-marker (in the breakthrough All-Ireland of 2011); midfield link-man (2013-14); and the most pivotal job-spec of all, Gavin's sweeping centre-back from 2015 onwards.

All three of his All Star awards (in '13, '15 and '17) have been at No 6, even though midfield was his official home in the first of those summers.

Until this year he was part of an elite group of three to have started every Dublin All-Ireland final this decade. That's an amazing stat given O'Sullivan's long history of hamstring trouble – the very problem that forced his first half exit in the 2018 decider.

Injury again contributed to his truncated involvement last September, confined to a late replay cameo.

At 31, the question is whether O'Sullivan's body will allow him to revisit old glories. But when he's fit and moving freely, there have been few Dubs more important.

Cian O’Sullivan

Ciarán Kilkenny - 7

This erstwhile dual Boy Wonder has been lost to hurling – he might have been lost to football too. Thankfully he called time on Aussie Rules in January 2013, within two months of jetting out to Hawthorn.

Even then, still a teen, he was destined for some form of sporting greatness. Dublin's marquee minor in Dessie Farrell's Galactico team that lost the 2011 MFC final, Kilkenny graduated (via an All-Ireland U21 medal) straight into Gilroy's 2012 senior set-up. After two cameo appearances, he marked his full debut in the semi-final with 0-3 against Mayo – to no avail.

Thus, his first SFC start ended in defeat. Incredibly he hasn't lost one since, missing Donegal's 2014 ambush with an ACL injury.

A prolific scorer who has evolved into Dublin's playmaking pivot, Kilkenny can boast six Celtic Crosses and three All Stars. The latter of those, in 2018, marked his best season yet: in between directing traffic, he shot 2-18 in the league and 2-24 in the championship.

Even this year's relative form dip was buried by an influential second half against Mayo and a Man of the Match masterclass in the Kerry replay.

Alan Brogan - 6

When Brogan was named Footballer of the Year in 2011, it was apt for several reasons. Not just because he was following in the 2010 slipstream of younger brother Bernard … but also because he was the shining metaphor for Dublin's journey from nearly men to champions. Through the good, bad and ugly of the noughties, the eldest son of a 1970s legend (Bernard Snr) was a near-constant.

He arrived as a marauding inside menace in 2002 as Dublin ended a seven-year Leinster senior famine. A year later he captained Dublin to their first All-Ireland U21 title.

He remained a prolific predator on his day (1-7 from play against Louth in 2008) but ultimately grew into the role of clever and incisive playmaker.

When Pillar's Dublin went closest ('06-07) Alan's pivotal influence was reflected in consecutive All Stars. He won his third award in 2011 - his tenth season in blue and crowning glory.

He endured an injury-blighted year struggling to make it back in 2013 but came off the bench in the '15 decider and marked his swansong with Dublin's final point. No bad way to bow out …

Jack McCaffrey - 5

Here's the thing about Jack: he's always been a man in a hurry. Not just literally, although he ranks as arguably the fastest footballer on Planet GAA. A ‘Road Runner' blur with the pedigree to match (father Noel was an All Star in 1988), McCaffrey already looked a future star when dazzling for Dessie's minors in 2011.

He won the first of two U21 titles in 2012, when he also made his SFC baptism off the bench … then his breakout season of 2013 saw him named Young Footballer of the Year despite a problematic All-Ireland climax.

Dublin's five-in-a-row odyssey has seen Jack evolve into the complete package: a dynamic counter-attacker who can tackle with the best of them. All this despite taking a summer out (2016) and tearing his cruciate (2017 final).

Forget, if you can, the frisson of excitement he generates in possession, or the thrill of this year's goal against Kerry, and consider what he has won. Five All-Irelands. Footballer of the Year (2015) and two other nominations. Four All Stars. Back-to-back All-Ireland Man of the Match displays – Tyrone in '18 and this year's Kerry deadlock. Unstoppable.

Bernard Brogan - 4

There have been many dazzling Dublin forwards this millennium. We challenge you to name one who illuminated so brilliantly as Bernard.

You could distil his career into three parts: (a) the initial struggle to gain a squad place and then deliver consistently; (b) those standout six years from 2010 to ‘15; and (c) the autumn years, his hopes of breaking free from the bench impeded by that cruelly ruptured cruciate, culminating in last month's retirement.

Through it all, his application could never be faulted. At his peak, he was the most feared assassin in Ireland – a compelling amalgam of clever movement, balance, bravery and deadly accuracy.

Curiously his standout year, 2010, delivered no medals; Brogan remains the only Footballer of the Year to win the ultimate award without reaching an All-Ireland final.

Over the next half-decade he would thrive as the razor-sharp focal point of Dublin's attack, starring in the All-Ireland winning campaigns of '11, '13 and '15 while bringing his All Star haul to four. He was Man of the Match in the 2013 final against Mayo, a county who frequently suffered at his hands – and dancing feet.

Brian Fenton - 3

By now it has become a table quiz cliché, “Name the Dublin footballer who has never lost a championship match?”

But that doesn't make it any less remarkable, never mind a trick question. He has started 35 of Dublin's 37 SFC games in their Drive for Five; they've won 32 and drawn three.

His first league start, away to Monaghan in 2015, was marked by an early goal; he hasn't looked in the rear-view mirror since.

An Under-21 champion in 2014, Fenton made a seamless transition to the senior stage.

Man of the Match in the 2015 final against Kerry, he won the first of his four All Stars in that debut campaign. Shortlisted for Footballer of the Year in 2016, he won the award last year.

Even the reaction to his below-par drawn final display this year – being such a rarity – spoke volumes.

A midfielder who could flourish in any era, Fenton is a spectacular fielder and measured passer, marries athleticism with boundless stamina, and has become an increasingly prodigious scorer, amassing 4-21 over the last two summers.

He has it all. And he's still only 26 . . .

James McCarthy - 2

The son of '70s star John McCarthy may not be the most obvious candidate for our No 2 slot … until your mind scans back and admiration grows with every achievement recalled.

An All-Ireland U21 winner in 2010, he made his league baptism that year but promotion to the championship team was delayed until 2011.

The most revealing stat of all? He is the only outfield Dub to start all nine All-Ireland finals (seven wins and two draws) this decade - a monument to his consistency and influence.

A physical powerhouse yet deceptively fast, he spent the first tranche of his career at wing-back, regularly gliding forward to telling effect.

Then he switched to midfield in the summer of 2017: he was Man of the Match in that year's final, nominated for Footballer of the Year – and, in our view, unlucky to lose out.

Moreover, his haul of three All Stars doesn't tell the full picture.

‘Maccer' has continued to move between half-back and midfield (where he featured at the business end in 2018 and in this year's replay).

He only turns 30 in March; his journey is far from over.

Read the full top 50 here:

Stephen Cluxton - 1

THERE have been many great Dublin footballers this millennium but, when you crunch the numbers, there can only be one winner of our Top 50 poll, writes FRANK ROCHE.

Even when you ignore the stats and go with your gut, asking the question, "Which 21st century Dub has done more than any other to shape history and influence the game itself?" ... there can be but one answer.

We doubt if James Joyce was a Parnells fan but when he started writing ‘Stephen Hero' over a century ago, he couldn't have coined a more apt title for Dublin's on-field general.

An unassuming hero, perhaps; one who has always led by stirring deed and ceaselessly dedicated example. As Jim Gavin remarked after this year's All-Ireland final replay: "He's well able to talk, very articulate, but actions are what I'm interested in and that's was Stephen Cluxton is all about. He's a doer."

How much of a doer? Just in case you doubt our choice, let's dissect some of those record-breaking numbers ...

* He has lifted Sam Maguire six times - no other player anywhere comes close. He is the only player to both start and finish every Dublin All-Ireland final (two draws and seven victories) this decade.

* He started it all off with that high-pressure match-winning free against Kerry in 2011.

* His running tally of major medals - seven All-Irelands, 15 Leinsters and five Allianz Leagues - is untouchable.

* Likewise his longevity at the very top of his game. He won the first of his All Stars in his second senior season; and his sixth (a Dublin record) after his 19th campaign, one that concluded with his first Footballer of the Year award after his fourth nomination.

* He has played more SFC games - 106 - than anyone else. His overall haul of 210 league and championship ‘caps' is also a record.

* This king of ‘keepers has conceded just 64 championship goals while keeping 60 clean sheets in his 106 outings. His league ratio is quite similar - 68 goals from 104 games. Overall, that's 132 goals given up in 210 matches - less than two every three games.

Leaving aside those averages, we shouldn't forget the sheer quality of the saves he is still producing as he approaches his 38th birthday.

Think of his penalty save from Paul Geaney last September - or, in a game of inches, his fingertip deflection of Paul Murphy's piledriver in the same drawn decider.

No country for old men? Scrap that.

However, as GAA historians will remind everyone in decades to come, Cluxton was far more than a shot-stopping custodian. He has revolutionised the game like no other.

Dublin's trailblazer was the catalyst for a generation of ‘keepers-turned-freetaking poachers. Without Cluxton, there would be no Rory Beggan. Even more significantly, the range, trajectory, variety, accuracy and lightning speed of his kickouts has been one of Dublin's biggest weapons in this era of unprecedented dominance.

Occasionally, a rival team will go full court press and put the squeeze on his restarts. But the sense of 'panic' - if even that - is only fleeting. Look how he embraced the challenge and brilliantly located Brian Howard in the preamble to that stunning Jack McCaffrey goal in this year's drawn Kerry final.

That takes both courage and nerves of steel.

And that's why he is Dublin's No 1 in more ways than one.





FULL LIST

TOP 50 DUBS 2000-2019

1 Stephen Cluxton

2 James McCarthy

3 BRIAN FENTON

4 BERNARD BROGAN

5 JACK Mccaffrey

6 alan brogan

7 Ciarán Kilkenny

8 Cian O’Sullivan

9 Paul Flynn

10 Dean Rock

11 Diarmuid Connolly

12 Paul Mannion

13 Michael D Macauley

14 Con O’Callaghan

15 Jonny Cooper

16 Ciarán Whelan

17 Rory O’Carroll

18 Mick Fitzsimons

19 Philly McMahon

20 Kevin McManamon

21 Brian Howard

22 Bryan Cullen

23 Paddy Andrews

24 Denis Bastick

25 Barry Cahill

26 Ger Brennan

27 Jason Sherlock

28 Shane Ryan

29 Conal Keaney

30 Paddy Christie

31 John Small

32 Niall Scully

33 Ray Cosgrove

34 Eoghan O’Gara

35 Kevin Nolan

36 Dessie Farrell

37 Eoin Murchan

38 David Byrne (naomh Olaf)

39 Paul Griffin

40 Coman Goggins

41 Cormac Costello

42 Tomás Quinn

43 David Henry

44 Paul Curran

45 Senan Connell

46 Paul Casey

47 Johnny Magee

48 Collie Moran

49 Darren Daly

50 Eamon Fennell





FULL LIST

TOP 50 DUBS 2000-2019

1 Stephen Cluxton

2 James McCarthy

3 BRIAN FENTON

4 BERNARD BROGAN

5 JACK Mccaffrey

6 alan brogan

7 Ciarán Kilkenny

8 Cian O’Sullivan

9 Paul Flynn

10 Dean Rock

11 Diarmuid Connolly

12 Paul Mannion

13 Michael D Macauley

14 Con O’Callaghan

15 Jonny Cooper

16 Ciarán Whelan

17 Rory O’Carroll

18 Mick Fitzsimons

19 Philly McMahon

20 Kevin McManamon

21 Brian Howard

22 Bryan Cullen

23 Paddy Andrews

24 Denis Bastick

25 Barry Cahill

26 Ger Brennan

27 Jason Sherlock

28 Shane Ryan

29 Conal Keaney

30 Paddy Christie

31 John Small

32 Niall Scully

33 Ray Cosgrove

34 Eoghan O’Gara

35 Kevin Nolan

36 Dessie Farrell

37 Eoin Murchan

38 David Byrne (Olaf’s)

39 Paul Griffin

40 Coman Goggins

41 Cormac Costello

42 Tomás Quinn

43 David Henry

44 Paul Curran

45 Senan Connell

46 Paul Casey

47 Johnny Magee

48 Collie Moran

49 Darren Daly

50 Eamon Fennell

Herald Sport