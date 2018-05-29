Revealed: GAA announce time, date and venue details for round one of the football qualifiers

That marked 12 competitive defeats in-a-row for the Lilies and they will be on guard against a Derry side that brought Mayo to extra-time last summer.

Meath and Tyrone are two more sides on retrieval missions in one of the ties of the round as Red Hand boss Mickey Harte tries to bounce back from defeat against Monaghan minus Lee Brennan and Mark Bradley.

His counterpart, Andy McEntee, watched the Royals fall to Longford in the Leinster SFC for the first time in 36 years and both sides have questions to answer ahead of their Navan clash.