Revealed: Draw made for Round Three of the football qualifiers as battle to make 'Super 8s' heats up

Mayo, Tyrone and Monaghan are among the favourites to make it out of the qualifier system
Independent.ie Newsdesk

There are 16 teams remaining in the race for Sam Maguire and that will be trimmed to 12 this weekend. The draw for Round Three of the All-Ireland football qualifiers was made this morning.

Kildare will host Mayo in the pick of the games. Stephen Rochford's men have a number of injury concerns heading into this weekend's game but had seven points to spare when they beat the Lilywhites in Newbridge earlier this year.

Armagh will host Clare in a unique championship encounter.

Leitrim's reward for a stunning 10-point win over Louth is a home fixture with Malachy O'Rourke's Monaghan.

Cavan will be without the suspended duo of Conor Moynagh and Dara McVeety when they face Mickey Harte's Tyrone in a provincial derby.

The draw is as follows (first team named has home advantage):

Kildare v Mayo

Armagh v Clare

Leitrim v Monaghan

Cavan v Tyrone

The four winners in Round 3 will play the four beaten provincial finalists, Laois, Cork, Roscommon and Fermanagh in Round 4 of the qualifiers for a place in the Super 8s.

The eight counties who qualify for this phase of the All-Ireland series will be split into two groups of four as follows:

Group 1

Kerry, Galway, Fermanagh (or the team that beat them in Round 4), Laois (or the team that beat them in R4)

Group 2

Dublin, Donegal, Cork (or the team that beats them in R4), Roscommon (or the team that beats them in R4).

Each county is guaranteed three games: one at home; one in Croke Park and one away.

By virtue of the fact that Croke Park is the de facto home ground for Dublin, they will play two games at Croke Park.

Their second match at headquarters will be on the August bank holiday weekend with Killarney, Salthill and Ballybofey also hosting games that weekend.

The top two teams in each group qualify for the All-Ireland semi-finals in which there will be a crossover draw: Group 1 winners v Group 2 runners-up and Group 2 winners v Group 1 runners-up.

The usual rules will apply if teams finish level on points in the group stages. In the event of more than team finishing level, scoring difference will determine which team advances.  Where two teams finish level, the result of their game will determine who advances. If the game was a draw, scoring difference will be used.

The complete fixture list is:

Phase 1

Venue: Croke Park

Dates: Saturday, July 14/Sunday July 15:

Group 1: Kerry v Galway

Fermanagh/R4 winner v Laois /R4 winer

Group 2: Dublin v Donegal,

Cork /R4 winner v Roscommon/R 4 winner.

Phase 2

Venues: (Beaten Provincial finalists or team that beats them in Round 4 are at home)

Dates: Saturday July 21/Sunday July 22

Group 1

Fermanagh/R4 winner v Galway

Laois/R4 winner v Kerry

Group 2

Cork/R4 winner v Donegal

Roscommon/R4 winner v Dublin

Phase 3

Venues: Provincial Champions have home advantage

Dates: Saturday August 4, Sunday August 5, Monday August 6 (Bank holiday weekend)

Group 1

Kerry v Fermanagh/R4 winner

Galway v Laois/R4 winner

Group 2

Dublin v Cork/R4 winner

Donegal v Roscommon/R4 winner

Online Editors

