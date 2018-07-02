Revealed: Draw made for Round 4 of the All-Ireland football qualifiers and we now know the possible 'Super 8' groups
By this time next week only eight teams will remain in the race to lift Sam Maguire in September and this morning the draw was made for Round 4 of the All-Ireland football qualifiers.
The draw involved the four beaten provincial finallists - Cork, Roscommon, Fermanagh and Laois - being drawn against the Round 3 qualifier victors - Kildare, Monaghan, Tyrone and Armagh.
Beaten Ulster finallists Fermanagh, because no repeat fixtures were allowed, were drawn against Kildare. The Lilywhites will be buoyant after knocking Mayo out of the Championship.
Monaghan's route through the qualifiers will end with a game against John Sugrue's Laois.
The tie of the round looks like he clash of Cork, who were hammered by Kerry in the Munster final, and Mickey Harte's Tyrone.
Kieran McGeeney's Armagh and Kevin McStay's Roscommon will go head-to-head for the right to join a 'Super 8' group involving All-Ireland champions Dublin and Donegal.
The Round Four matches, which will be decided on the day, will be played next weekend (July 7-8), with the CCCC confirming the details this afternoon.
There will be no repeat of last week's 'Newbridge or nowhere' controversy with the games to take place at neutral venues.
Croke Park will be unavailable due to a Michael Bublé concert at GAA headquarters this weekend.
The draw is as follows:
Fermanagh v Kildare
Laois v Monaghan
Cork v Tyrone
Roscommon v Armagh
The eight counties who qualify for the 'Super 8' phase of the All-Ireland series will be split into two groups of four as follows:
Group 1
|Kerry
|Galway
|Fermanagh or Kildare
|Laois or Monaghan
Group 2
|Dublin
|Donegal
|Cork or Tyrone
|Roscommon or Armagh
Group 1 Fixtures
July 14/15: Kerry v Galway, Laois/Monaghan v Fermanagh/Kildare (both Croke Park).
July 21/22: Laois/Monaghan (home) v Kerry, Fermanagh/Kildare (home) v Galway.
August 4/5: Kerry (home) v Fermanagh/Kildare, Galway (home) v Laois/Monaghan.
Group 2 Fixtures:
July 14/15: Donegal v Dublin, Cork/Tyrone v Roscommon/Armagh (both Croke Park)
July 21/22: Cork/Tyrone (home) v Dublin, Roscommon/Armagh (home) v Donegal.
August 4/5: Donegal (home) v Cork/Tyrone, Dublin (home) v Roscommon/Armagh.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Colm O'Rourke: This is the end of Mayo as we have known them
- Harte relieved to progress following 'great battle'
- 'All I hear is personal attacks' - Kieran McGeeney takes aim at critics after Armagh surge late to beat Clare
- 'We were entitled to it, we f****** earned it' - Cian O'Neill jubilant after players have final say on 'Newbridge or nowhere' debacle
- The ecstatic reaction as Kildare back up their victory off the field with a win over Mayo on it