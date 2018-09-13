The only stat that Dublin players will concern themselves is four All Ireland titles in four years.

The only stat that Dublin players will concern themselves is four All Ireland titles in four years.

Revealed: Championship stats show just how vital Ciaran Kilkenny is to Dublin

For everyone else trying to bridge the gap, they may want to study the in-depth numbers from the summer just gone.

Sure, Official Statistics Partner of the GAA, with the help of ambassador Ciaran Kilkenny, today announced the most comprehensive ever season of GAA statistics with new technology, more stats and greater analysis than ever before.

Ciaran Kilkenny, Brian Fenton and Jack McCaffrey have all been nominated for Player of the Year and for good reason.

The official stats for the 2018 season were released today by Sure and one number jumps straight out - Ciaran Kilkenny had a 99.4% pass completion rate!

The Castleknock forward completed 145 hand passes with just one going astray while 24 foot passes found a Dublin player, a 100% record from the boot.

McCaffrey wasn't far behind with a 97.4% completion rate and Fenton on 95.9%.

Overall, the stats for Jim Gavin's men were frightening.

Dublin's average score in 2018 was 27.5 points per game. This is up from 25.7 points in 2017, and 20.9 points in 2016. That represents an increase of 6.6 points or 32% between 2016 and 2018

Dublin's scoring average for 2018 is also higher than any other season in the last 10 championships, with the second highest average coming in 2014, when they scored 26.4 points per game

Dublin appear to have adopted a slightly more open game plan. Despite an increase in scoring, their average score conceded has increased to 15.4 points in 2018 from 13.2 points in 2017, and 14.6 points in 2016

Discipline has also been a notable improvement. Average frees conceded per game has decreased from 17 per game in 2017, to 13 in 2018.

Meanwhile, Dublin managed to avoid picking up a black card throughout the entire 2018 championship, compared with the two picked up in 2017

Also, the number of yellow cards received has dropped from 19 in 2017, to just 9 in 2018.





Online Editors