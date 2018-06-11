The second-round draw for the All-Ireland SFC qualifiers was made this morning and a number of very interesting encounters have been thrown up.

The second-round draw for the All-Ireland SFC qualifiers was made this morning and a number of very interesting encounters have been thrown up.

Revealed: 16 counties learn their fate as draw is made for round two of the All-Ireland SFC qualifiers

The most mouthwatering fixture is undoubtedly the repeat of the 2016 All-Ireland semi-final meeting between Mayo and Tipperary at Semple Stadium.

Tipp lamented the fact that they had only a week to prepare for their Munster semi-final defeat to Cork and have been handed a very tough draw to get their season on track. Carlow were denied a first Leinster final appearance since 1944 by Laois yesterday but will relish a game against Mickey Harte's Tyrone at Netwatch Dr Cullen Park.

Monaghan's reward for a first Championship win since 2011 is the chance to host Monaghan who were shocked in Ulster by Fermanagh. Paul Rouse's Offaly scored 2-20 on Saturday and they will have home advantage against Clare in round two.

@TipperaryGAA /@MayoGAA Will be a cracker. @Carlow_GAA ironically will struggle with the blanket that is @TyroneGAALive and @KildareGAA have a great chance to to progress too. Sligo and Armagh is interesting too. Mighty stuff 🏐😁💪🏼 — Tomás Ó Sé (@tomas5ky) June 11, 2018

Longford were heavily defeated by Dublin at Croke Park yesterday but will fancy their chances of troubling Kildare at Pearse Park. Beaten Connacht semi-finallists Sligo and Leitrim will have home advantage against Armagh and Louth respectively.

The eight round one qualifier winners were drawn from Pot One to play against one of the eight beaten provincial semi-finallists. All 16 teams know that despite exiting their provincial championships, they are just three wins away from a place in the Super 8s.

The second round games will be played on the weekend of June 23-24.

The All-Ireland SFC second round draw: Tipperary v Mayo

Waterford v Monaghan Cavan v Down Carlow v Tyrone

Offaly v Clare

Longford v Kildare Sligo v Armagh Leitrim v Louth

Online Editors