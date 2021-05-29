Returning crowd treated to a Tyrone team with new look as Red Hand book semi-final spot

For the first time since the end of February last year, a crowd, if a modest one, attended a National League match in Omagh, with Healy Park hosting Tyrone’s final group game, the home team seeking the win that would steer them safely into the semi-finals. As it happened a draw was sufficient, Tyrone finding enough resilience to come back from a three-point deficit with an hour’s football played.

With the last kick Ryan McAnespie levelled the sides but that wasn’t enough for Monaghan who needed nothing less than a win to qualify for the semi-finals. There was much encouragement to take from the visitors’ performance after half-time but they now face the relegation play-offs in a fortnight’s time.

For those accustomed to seeing Tyrone play a slow build-up and hand passing the ball around in a series of methodical set-plays, the sight of a new approach more entrusting of their abilities to kick a football is encouraging. They weren’t at their best in the first half, but they had spells of good play and dug deep when they needed after the tide had turned against them either side of half-time.

All the supporters present – 400 with the two panels and backroom members subtracted – were from Tyrone with non-essential cross-border travel discouraged. Monaghan paid little heed to having to travel to Ballybofey last weekend, scoring four goals in a thrilling high scoring draw. But Omagh was a different beast and they looked in trouble when trailing by three points at the interval, having scored just four points, finding the Tyrone defence uncompromising. Jack McCarron and Niall Kearns came on for the second half and from the throw-in the team moved in a different gear. Conor McManus, who was recalled, fired over a point within seconds and Stephen O’Hanlon hit another to leave only a point between the sides.

The scores kept coming, six in a row on both sides of half-time despite Monaghan losing Micheal Bannigan to a black card after 45 minutes. After 50 minutes Conor McCarthy came out of his shelter and pointed to give them a two-point lead but by the final water break Tyrone had regained some momentum and levelled the match, the equalising score a goal chance from Daragh Canavan tipped over the crossbar by Rory Beggan. Before that Ronan McNamee came up the field to hit a much needed Tyrone score, their first of the half, in the 51st minute.

A terrific score from Frank Burns restored Tyrone’s lead briefly but Monaghan reeled off the next four scores, a rejuvenated team which bore no resemblance to the side that struggled through the first half. Indiscipline cost them when a black card was issued to McCarron, their second of the half, and when Darren McCurry sent over a sweet score only a point separated the sides with two minutes of normal time left.

Kieran McKeary won a free which Conor McKenna dispatched to bring Tyrone level two minutes into stoppage time, with seven minutes added in total. Tyrone had the momentum but the second half was in constant sway. With six minutes almost played Mattie Donnelly put over a score from play to a huge cheer, moments after Kieran Hughes had kicked a free wide for Monaghan. McAnespie’s levelling score wasn’t enough for Monaghan to avoid the relegation play-offs.

McMcManus was the go-to forward in the first quarter but the Monaghan forwards found little room. He looked eager but by the water break they had only two points registered, both from his boot. Tyrone put Peter Harte on Conor McCarthy who couldn’t get a sniff of goal after hitting three in the opening half against Donegal. At the other end McCurry picked up where he left off a week earlier, kicking two beautiful scores from play and a mark to give Tyrone a 0-4 to 0-2 lead at the first water break.

Monaghan lost two players to injury in the first half, with midfielder Darren Hughes and Seán Jones pulling up, allowing Kieran Hughes the chance to return to the side off the bench. But the pathway to the home goal was always crowded. At one stage Karl O’Connell came charging forward but found himself swarmed and forced to foul the ball.

Harte was exceptional, nullifying McCarthy and still finding the legs to win a free which Paul Donaghy failed to convert from an angle but well within scoring range.

Tyrone did most of the pressing and created the one goal chance of the half when a good move created an opening for McCurry but Beggan made a fine save. Near the interval Monaghan pressed up after Tyrone’s Cormac Munroe was sin-binned. But they had to content themselves with a late score from a McManus free. Tyrone, having playing into the breeze, would start the second half with 14 men but they held a 0-7 to 0-4 advantage and looked the better bet for the semi-finals, even if Monaghan would have felt they had room for improvement.

SCORERS

Tyrone: D McCurry 0-5 (2m); K McGeary, D Canavan 0-2 each; P Donaghy (f), F Burns, R McNamee, M Donnelly, C McKenna (f) 0-1 each.

Monaghan: C McManus 0-6 (4f); R Beggan 0-2 (1f, 1 45); S O’Hanlon 0-2; J McCarron (f), D Ward, C MCarthy, R McAnespie 0-1 each.

TEAMS

Tyrone: N Morgan; C Munroe, R McNamee, P Harte; M McKernan, F Burns, R Brennan; M Donnelly, C McKenna; K McGeary, D Canavan, C Meyler; D McCurry, R Donnelly, P Donaghy. Subs: M Bradley for Donaghy (ht); T McCann for Munroe (42); L Rafferty and M O’Neill for Brennan and R Donnelly (both 46); N Sludden for Canavan (61); C Shields for McKernan (72).

Monaghan: R Beggan; K Duffy, C Boyle, R Wylie; K O’Connell, K McMenamin, R McAnespie; D Hughes, K Lavelle; S O’Hanlon, A Mulligan, M Bannigan; C McCarthy, C McManus, S Jones. Subs: K Hughes for Jones (inj 15); D Ward for D Hughes (inj 22); J McCarron for O’Connell and N Kearns for Mulligan (both ht); S Hanratty for McMenamin (53); S Malone for O’Hanlon(64).

Referee: D Coldrick (Meath)