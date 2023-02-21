| 11.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Return of Dublin’s lightning bolt Jack McCaffrey is the electric shock Gaelic football needs in 2023

Roy Curtis

Dublin's Jack McCaffrey is pictured during the Allianz Football League Division 2 win over Cork at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Dublin's Jack McCaffrey is pictured during the Allianz Football League Division 2 win over Cork at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Dublin's Jack McCaffrey is pictured during the Allianz Football League Division 2 win over Cork at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Dublin's Jack McCaffrey is pictured during the Allianz Football League Division 2 win over Cork at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

His existence was madcap, forever hurtling headlong toward chaos, so perhaps Hunter S Thompson was as qualified as any to characterise the intoxicating power of a life lived at breakneck pace.

Faster, faster until the thrill of speed overcomes the fear of death,” wrote the Hell’s Angels author in homage to the walloping tingle of piloting a motorcycle accelerating with precarious intent toward its absolute mechanical limits.

Most Watched

Privacy