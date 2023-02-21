His existence was madcap, forever hurtling headlong toward chaos, so perhaps Hunter S Thompson was as qualified as any to characterise the intoxicating power of a life lived at breakneck pace.

“Faster, faster until the thrill of speed overcomes the fear of death,” wrote the Hell’s Angels author in homage to the walloping tingle of piloting a motorcycle accelerating with precarious intent toward its absolute mechanical limits.

The father of gonzo journalism would have been invigorated by the adrenalin rush gifted to those of us who spent last Sunday in the presence of a human Harley-Davidson.

Jack McCaffrey is the GAA’s most potent mood-changing drug.

In a 20-minute Páirc Uí Chaoimh cameo, this Sky Blue stimulant sent fireworks coursing through the veins; a sleepy Leeside afternoon was transformed into a jolting, electrifying, Mach 5 Mardi Gras.

A ringside seat as Jack Mac fizz-bombed through the inter-county gears for the first time in a thousand days had the exhilarating feel of a ride in a Top Gun cockpit with Maverick in peak show-off mode.

Can Jack McCaffrey, pictured here against Kerry's Seán O'Shea during the 2019 AllIreland final, lead Dublin back to the top of the pile? Photo by Brendan Moran / Sportsfile

Can Jack McCaffrey, pictured here against Kerry's Seán O'Shea during the 2019 AllIreland final, lead Dublin back to the top of the pile? Photo by Brendan Moran / Sportsfile

Fittingly for a qualified doctor, the effect of the Dublin footballer on a contest is that of a defibrillator. He delivers a blast of electricity which brings the most lifeless fixture surging back to animated health.

There is an actual thing called the McCaffrey Effect.

It was evident the first time Jack hit the afterburners on Sunday, a Clontarf comet surging across Cork’s storied acreage, a tail of gas trailing in his wake.

An involuntary noise emits from the throats of the thousands in the stands, a gasp of disbelief, a shriek of wonder, a this-can't-really-be-happening kind of giddiness.

But it is. McCaffrey reduces fellow elite athletes to still lifes, entrants in a slow-bicycle race, ambling and hapless tortoises flailing in pursuit of a hypersonic cheetah.

Uncontainable, fearless, advancing as if fired from the mouth of a cannon, the 29-year-old causes the eyes of his audience to swell and then shoot out on stalks, like daffodils emerging from the spring earth.

I looked around me after McCaffrey glided past two Cork defenders to score the point of the afternoon – the men in red resembling winded commuters helplessly pursuing a bullet train that has already darted from the station in a several hundred miles per hour blur.

Just about everybody in the crowd - whether supporting Dublin or Cork - was giggling, a spontaneous, uncontrolled gurgle that married joy, disbelief and the life-affirming sense of being witness to something unforgettable and ridiculous.

A sensory overload.

So much of Gaelic football in 2023 is prescriptive, tactical sludge, possession-obsessed, lateral dancing in molasses.

Before heading to Cork, I watched footage of the 1983 Leeside All-Ireland replay between the two counties.

The thing that struck me most acutely was the volume from the crowd, an ever-present white noise, a hum of excitement, those on the terraces hypnotised by an aggressively high-octane contest, the ball constantly fired forward, both teams wishing to drink only from the well of the opponent’s jugular vein.

It wasn’t as precise or as thought-out as the modern game, the players might not have been as perfectly conditioned, but in terms of how it quickened the pulse, that 40-year-old classic belonged in a different world of adventure and titillation to today’s frequently soporific chess matches.

McCaffrey is one of the few players capable of delivering that old retro buzz (David Clifford, of course, achieves the same through detonations of pure genius).

The Dubliner's combination of torque and agility mesmerises. It is as if an Alpine skier has somehow gatecrashed a football game, a blue-uniformed Franz Klammer surging downhill, slaloming between defenders who appear as stationary as poles on the side of the mountain.

The mood-changing rush of the McCaffrey Experience lingers for hours, sometimes days.

Long after Sunday's game, back in the Cork bars, he was the trending topic of conversation.

Each time somebody mentioned his name, smiles lit up every face at the table.

Jack McCaffrey permits old men to feel young again.

He is a reminder of a wise observation from another towering American man of words, this time End Zone author, Don DeLillo.

“Speed is the last excitement left, the one thing we haven’t used up, still naked in its potential, the mysterious black gift that thrills the millions.”

Few who observed McCaffrey’s return to a stage he blazes across like a devouring wildfire would be inclined to disagree.