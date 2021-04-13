Whose idea was the slow-bicycle provincial championship draws? RTÉ presumably, with the GAA agreeing to drag them out across radio (Morning Ireland) and television (Six One News) next Monday and Tuesday.

Popes have been elected quicker. And what will the contender for the Guinness Book of Records as the most protracted draw in sporting history tell us?

In football, we’ll learn who will be first for eating without salt by Dublin in Leinster, how many of Ulster’s four Division 1 counties will be on the same side of their draw, whether Sligo and Leitrim have got lucky by being paired against each other in the Connacht semi-final (with Mayo, Galway and Roscommon on the other side) and how the seeded draw in Munster has worked out.

We already know that, irrespective of results, it’s Leinster (specifically Dublin) v Connacht and Munster v Ulster in the All-Ireland semi-finals. The lopsided provincial system has always been with us as the basis for the All-Ireland, but it hasn’t looked quite as unfair since the introduction of the qualifiers in 2001.

It still favoured some counties, but at least there was a second chance for beaten teams. Then along came Covid-19. It looked for a time last year as if there would be no championships but, thankfully, it became possible to run them off late in the season.

Grateful for the narrow window, the GAA reverted to the old championship system in football. Time didn’t allow for qualifiers. The same is happening this year when it will be run off between late June and late August.

Croke Park has explained that because of the late start to the season, and the need to clear space for club action, it isn’t possible to allocate any more time to the championships.

They have also stated that three more weekends would be required to accommodate qualifiers. That may well be true when using the provincial championships as the starting base, but not if an open draw applied.

In that case, every county would be guaranteed a minimum of two games and the disparity between provinces wouldn’t be as obvious. In addition, it would be fresh and exciting.

Instead, it’s back to the stale old system, which has a specific problem in Leinster where Dublin are so far out of sight.

Unbeaten in Leinster since 2010 (and only once since 2004), their average winning margin over the last six years was 18 points. It’s a major problem for Leinster but now that the championship has returned to its old format it’s an issue for the rest of the country too.

Effectively, the best team statistically in football history is handed a clear advantage in terms of reaching the All-Ireland semi-final over contenders from the other provinces.

The championship structure is under review and while removing the provincials as the core of the All-Ireland series still has some way to travel, it’s on the agenda.

These extraordinary times offered the perfect opportunity to test something new. If it were deemed appropriate to scrap the qualifiers in order to complete the All-Ireland in the shortened time-frame, surely it was equally possible to drop the provincials in favour of an open draw.

All the more so since qualifiers could also be accommodated. The gains would have been sizeable in terms of freshening up things and seeing exactly how an open draw, backed by qualifiers, worked in practice.

It would also have removed the massive advantage Dublin hold as the big beasts in the weakest province. In addition, every team would be guaranteed a minimum of two games, rather than putting in so much work for one outing. A great opportunity has been squandered – the championship will be all the poorer for that.

In case anyone doubts whether qualifiers could be fitted into an open draw championship over the ten weekends allocated to this year’s provincial-based campaign, here’s how it would work:

OPEN DRAW DIRECT ROUTE

June 26/27: Round 1 – 31 counties (15 games plus a bye)

July 3/4; Round 2 (Round 1 winners – 8 games)

July 17/18: Round 3 (Round 2 winners – 4 games) Winners reach All-Ireland quarter-final.

QUALIFIERS

July 3, 10, 17, 31

All-IRELAND SERIES

August 7/8: Quarter-finals (4 direct route v 4 qualifiers)

August 14/15: Semi-finals

August 29: Final

Get bosses’ hands off GAA’s throat

The late Eugene McGee had a swarm of bees in his bonnet for many years over what he regarded as an inexplicable omission from the GAA’s rulebook.

He commented regularly about how despite the ever-growing influence of team managers, they weren’t referenced directly in the rules.

“Managers have the GAA by the throat, it’s as simple as that,” he remarked in early 2019 at a time when they were strongly resisting proposals to curb the handpass in football.

As a former All-Ireland-winning manager, his stance was interesting, but then he had seen how the role changed over the years.

That it has reached a stage where four football managers have been suspended for breaking Covid regulations since January underlines the need for urgent action.

If county boards can’t (or won’t) control county managers, then Croke Park needs to take a much harder line. And not just on managers either but also on senior county officers.

The time for excuses is over.

Hurling – squeaky clean or just lucky?

Are hurling managers more law-abiding than their football counterparts or are they merely luckier?

Ronan McCarthy, Paddy Tally, Dessie Farrell and ‘Banty’ McEnaney are all ‘big ball’ boys with bold corner experience over breaches of training rules, whereas hurling has no black marks against it.

With only five days to go until a return to training is permitted, it’s unlikely there be will any more dramatic revelations of dawn sessions or moonlight gatherings. At least hopefully not, as the four ‘outbreaks’ have been embarrassing for the GAA.

One final observation on those Dublin and Monaghan transgressions. What would have happened if a player sustained a serious injury?

In ordinary circumstances, the GAA’s insurance scheme would cover medical costs and/or loss of wages, but since they weren’t supposed to be training that wouldn’t apply. It’s another example of the irresponsibility involved in those ill-fated sessions.