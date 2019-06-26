Relief for Dubs as scan shows McCarthy injury not long-term

Dublin fans breathed a sigh of relief last night after a scan revealed that James McCarthy has not suffered long-term damage to his knee.

Dublin fans breathed a sigh of relief last night after a scan revealed that James McCarthy has not suffered long-term damage to his knee.

The three-time All Star is now expected to be back to play a part in Dublin's summer campaign.

McCarthy limped out of Sunday's 16-point Leinster final defeat of Meath in Croke Park with a knee injury, prompting fears of a possible cruciate or medial ligament problem.

The Ballymun Kickhams stalwart left the ground on crutches. McCarthy underwent a scan yesterday and while there has been no indication from the Dublin camp, it's understood he has suffered no serious ligament damage and will be back to feature in the drive for five.

GAA Newsletter

Irish Independent