Wednesday 26 June 2019

Relief for Dubs as scan shows McCarthy injury not long-term

 

Dublin's James McCarthy leaves the pitch with an injury during the first half of the Leinster SFC final win over Meath. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Conor McKeon

Dublin fans breathed a sigh of relief last night after a scan revealed that James McCarthy has not suffered long-term damage to his knee.

The three-time All Star is now expected to be back to play a part in Dublin's summer campaign.

McCarthy limped out of Sunday's 16-point Leinster final defeat of Meath in Croke Park with a knee injury, prompting fears of a possible cruciate or medial ligament problem.

The Ballymun Kickhams stalwart left the ground on crutches. McCarthy underwent a scan yesterday and while there has been no indication from the Dublin camp, it's understood he has suffered no serious ligament damage and will be back to feature in the drive for five.

