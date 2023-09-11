Relief for Dublin as Brian Howard avoids cruciate curse and should be fit for league return
Brian Howard has avoided the dreaded cruciate curse, but the Dublin star isn’t expected back on the pitch until the New Year.
The five-time All-Ireland winner has been ruled out of Raheny’s Dublin SFC quarter-final against St Vincent’s, on the weekend after next, and is set to miss out in the event they advance to the last-four.
Public fears about Howard’s knee injury were prompted after he sat out Sunday’s 7-15 to 2-6 demolition of Lucan Sarsfields in Parnell Park, where he was spotted on crutches and with his right knee in a brace.
Howard suffered the injury during their earlier group clash against Thomas Davis. It’s understood he has undergone a minor operation, but there was no damage to his ACL and there are no longer-term concerns about his availability for 2024.
“He will be back training and available to play for Dublin in the National Football League,” a club spokesperson assured.
Already a two-time All-Star, the versatile 26-year-old was a key figure in helping Dessie Farrell’s Dublin back to the All-Ireland SFC summit this year, featuring predominantly across the half-back line.
In his recent Top 50 footballers of the 2023 championship, the Irish Independent’s Colm Keys ranked Howard as the 16th best player of the season, writing: “Strangely out of the conversation for multiple teams of the year selected, Howard was so effective in a sweeping role for Dublin and being the central kick-out outlet for (Stephen) Cluxton. Scored 0-3 and set up so much with that reverse step and punted pass.”