Regiment and process killing Dubs on the scoreboard

Dublin 0-20, Kildare 1-9

Where were you when Dublin claimed their 11th successive Leinster football title with an eight-point win over Kildare?

You’re not sure? You forget. That’s understandable. It’s only been a few hours. File this away with so many of the other ‘best forgotten’ games that fall into this category in an era of Dublin dominance.

Daniel Flynn’s fine individual goal apart in the 62nd minute, there was nothing else to hang it on, not an incident, not another standout moment to lift anyone off their seat.

Dublin won by a single-figure margin for the third successive Leinster SFC match. Not since Jim Gavin took on the team in 2013 and took them a different level has anything like that happened.

They’ve won a 16th provincial title in 17 years

but the days of ritual slaughter on Dublin’s watch in Leinster appear to have abated for now, even if the certainty of who the champions will be hasn’t.

They are more concerned with working teams side to side across the pitch, sticklers for regiment and process, than killing them on the scoreboard. But within that framework the flair in Dublin is slowly but surely being suppressed, that little spark to frighten opponents, that moment of spontaneity like what Con O’Callaghan produced to nail down last year’s All-Ireland final.

Or what Diarmuid Connolly, Paul Mannion or Jack McCaffrey would muster before, even Michael Darragh Macauley in his own inimitable way.

Their game has become predictable and without risk and adventure, a coach’s dream in one respect. Opponents can see what’s coming, most are just powerless to prevent it because Dublin execute it so well. And that may well be the case over the next four weeks too. But it has brought Dublin closer to the pack, reach out and you might just touch them now.

Kildare did just that. But even they will reflect and wonder were they ambitious enough themselves or was damage limitation always at the back of their minds?

Flynn’s goal should have electrified them but it didn’t. It put them within five points, 0-16 to 1-8, but Dublin got the next three scores between the 64th and 70th minutes. In fact, each one of Kildare’s 10 scores were followed by a Dublin score. They were never allowed to generate momentum but they never gave themselves that chance to either.

Shea Ryan was added to the team beforehand and played as a seventh defender, picking up Ciarán Kilkenny most of the time as David Hyland had the free role.

It gave them a lot of cover and they were able to thwart Dublin more often than the champions are accustomed to, especially in the first half. But at other end it was a little disjointed. Jimmy Hyland started well, Ben McCormack got himself into good positions but squandered them – two wides and two dropped short and it never felt like they were really swinging hard at Dublin.

An eight-point loss, without Eoin Doyle, Kevin Feely and Paul Cribbin, will feel like progress on their 2019 meeting, a building block of sorts. On top of regaining Division 1 status earlier in the season, they’ll take something from it. But it felt like they played for the result they got.

Not everything should be read into this but one yellow card for Kildare’s Neil Flynn and two second-half frees for Dublin probably says something in its own right. It was a game short on contact.

Only Daniel Flynn really got stuck into it. Apart from his goal, a mistake from James McCarthy followed by a clinical finish as Jonny Cooper was rounded, Flynn won his own ball and delivered some great passes though he took too much out of it too.

Dublin made mistakes not normally associated with the players who made them. Brian Fenton is perhaps having his most fallow period in seven years as a inter-county footballer while Con O’Callaghan had arguably his quietest game yet. He made poor decisions, he never does that. And when it happens, it stands out because it’s so rare.

They never needed rescuing, having led by 0-9 to 0-5 at the break. But Ciarán Kilkenny still pulled the ladder up on Kildare in the second half, ably assisted by Niall Scully, Brian Howard and Cormac Costello who landed four points, two in each half. Costello is having his most consistent season.

Off the bench Ryan Basquel grabbed a point and his brother Colm had a goal disallowed late on, adjudged to have taken too many steps but the impact of old from the blue cavalry has waned considerably. No longer does it strike or bring anything different.

They did get John Small back on the field for the first time since May after he damaged a hamstring against Kerry before a cut above the eye forced him out. His replacement Eoin Murchan was also returning after missing the opening two games and added much needed pace.

And Evan Comerford’s ‘secondment’ as goalkeeper in Stephen Cluxton’s absence continues without fuss, another solid performance. But they’re labouring a little. The reaction to a poor second half against Meath never fully materialised here. And that has to be an ongoing concern.

Scorers – Dublin: D Rock 0-5 (3f); C Kilkenny (m), C Costello 0-4 each; N Scully 0-2 (m); J McCarthy, B Howard, C O’Callaghan, P Small, R Basquel 0-1 each. Kildare: D Flynn 1-2 (1m); J Hyland 0-4 (2f); N Flynn, A Beirne, B McLoughlin 0-1 each.

Dublin – E Comerford 7; M Fitzsimons 7, D Byrne 7, S McMahon 6; B Howard 8, J Small 6, J Cooper 7; B Fenton 6, J McCarthy 7; P Small 6, C Kilkenny 8, N Scully 8; C Costello 8, C O’Callaghan 6, D Rock 6. Subs: E Murchan 7 for J Small temp (41), C Basquel 6 for Rock (53), S Bugler 5 for P Small (60), T Lahiff for Cooper (69), R Basquel for O’Callaghan (70), E O Conghaile for Kilkenny (73).

Kildare – M Donnellan 7; M O’Grady 7, M Dempsey 8, D Malone 6; K Flynn 7, D Hyland 7, R Houlihan 6; L Flynn 6, A Masterson 6; S Ryan 6, F Conway 5, N Flynn 6; B McCormack 5, D Flynn 8, J Hyland 6. Subs: A Beirne 7 for Conway (45), N Kelly 6 for Houlihan (45), D Kirwan 5 for Hyland (58), B McLoughlin 6 for N Flynn (61), S O’Sullivan for McCormack (64).​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Ref – M McNally (Monaghan)​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​