Regiment and process killing Dubs on the scoreboard

Days of ritual slaughter on Dublin’s watch in Leinster appear to have abated for now, even if the certainty of who the champions will be hasn’t

Kevin Flynn of Kildare in action against Brian Howard and Niall Scully of Dublin during yesterday's Leinster final. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand
Ciarán Kilkenny: Dublin's top performer Expand

Colm Keys Twitter Email

Dublin 0-20, Kildare 1-9

Where were you when Dublin claimed their 11th successive Leinster football title with an eight-point win over Kildare?

You’re not sure? You forget. That’s understandable. It’s only been a few hours. File this away with so many of the other ‘best forgotten’ games that fall into this category in an era of Dublin dominance.

