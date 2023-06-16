Referee Danny Harrington considering his future in game after being ‘vilified’  over Ciarán Archer incident

Experienced official says he has lost trust in system after proposed 96-week ban for former Dublin U-20 star – due to reported ‘assault’ – was overturned by a hearings committee

Referee Danny Harrington acknowledges the decision of the hearings committee not to suspend Ciarán Archer as their ‘prerogative’ and says he has ‘no animosity’ towards St Maurs or the former Dublin U-20 footballer. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Colm Keys

The referee who sent off the former Dublin underage star Ciarán Archer, resulting in a proposed 96-week ban for the player which was subsequently overturned by a hearings committee, has said he is considering his future involvement in Dublin GAA.