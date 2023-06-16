Referee Danny Harrington considering his future in game after being ‘vilified’ over Ciarán Archer incident
Experienced official says he has lost trust in system after proposed 96-week ban for former Dublin U-20 star – due to reported ‘assault’ – was overturned by a hearings committee
Colm Keys
The referee who sent off the former Dublin underage star Ciarán Archer, resulting in a proposed 96-week ban for the player which was subsequently overturned by a hearings committee, has said he is considering his future involvement in Dublin GAA.