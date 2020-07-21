Referee abandons club GAA clash over alleged biting incident

The opening weekend of club action in Armagh has been blighted by an alleged biting incident.

It is understood to have occurred late in the All-County Intermediate League game between St Paul's and Culloville Blues at the St Paul's complex on the outskirts of Lurgan, where the host's goalkeeper is believed to have been the victim.

Culloville, which is situated just two miles from Crossmaglen, had led by 0-10 to 0-4 at half-time before the home side rallied and there were some nine minutes of normal time remaining when referee Shane Murphy terminated the proceedings in the wake of the alleged incident occurring.

The Armagh county board will now await the referee's match report, which will be considered by the county's Competitions Control Committee, who will decide if there is a charge to be answered and what punitive action should be taken.

County Board chairman Michael Savage has confirmed that normal disciplinary protocols will be followed and it is expected that the matter will be dealt with sooner rather than later.

"Obviously we would take a very serious view of this, but until we are furnished with the referee's report and it comes before our Competitions Control Committee, we would not be in a position to comment further," said Savage.

The Armagh board has been painstaking in its adherence to the regulations governing the Covid-19 threat and had mapped out an extensive itinerary of fixtures covering all grades over the weekend.

Both Culloville Blues and St Paul's harbour ambitions of charting a successful course through the intermediate sector this summer in the hope of attaining senior status.

Belfast Telegraph