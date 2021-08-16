Redemptive Mayo finally storm blue citadel

Diarmuid O'Connor keeps the ball in play in the build-up to a vital Mayo point during the All-Ireland SFC semi-final. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

At the end, Dean Rock made the long walk to the other end of the field and extended a hand of respect to Rob Hennelly. From one of the game’s greatest marksmen, no stranger to such pressure situations, it was quite the gesture.

In the maelstrom of what was happening all around him before and after, as Hennelly had stepped up to a ’45, and with the emotion afterwards of a first Mayo win over Dublin in nine years, it’s easy for what the Mayo goalkeeper did to be lost in it all.

His back story of these days with Dublin isn’t a very happy one, but yet he had the nerve to nail the kick second time around, after referee Conor Lane had ordered a retake, having sliced his initial kick wide.

You felt that maybe the pressure of having to do it all over again under the glaring light of an epic finale in the game’s most enduring modern rivalry might bring about the same result, but Hennelly grasped the second chance for parity, 0-13 each, and two 10-minute periods of extra-time, new territory for a head-to-head that has seen everything else over the last decade.

By then Dublin were a spent force. They may have got the first point in extra-time from Seán Bugler – their last of the evening – but the momentum was all with Mayo. They seized it impressively, and with Colm Basquel off the field with a black card from the 73rd minute, they stormed the gates and sacked the champions with four unanswered points in that first period.

The flying Tommy Conroy picked off two and substitute Darren Coen and Ryan O’Donoghue added another as Dublin’s game descended into a catalogue of errors. Each one had the feel of a liberation, in a sporting context Nelson Mandela walking off Robben Island, their incarceration over.

It had taken 45 games and seven years, 2,540 days to be precise, for Dublin to be brought down. That it was Mayo, on the wrong end of five of those games in addition to two draws and all the frustration and heartbreak that went with it, felt appropriate.

They hunted and hounded with venom, especially in the second half and in extra-time. The concession of the crucial ’45 at the end was a case in point, substitute Conor O’Shea forcing Davy Byrne out over the endline as Dublin, literally, tried to walk the ball out of trouble.

For Dublin, it has been an underwhelming season. Rumours of their demise haven’t been so exaggerated after all with untypical raggedness in Leinster manifesting to a much greater degree against better class opponents.

Ultimately, Stephen Cluxton was missed, despite Evan Comerford’s development, and the reasons for the former captain’s absence will come more into focus now. In truth, Dublin haven’t been the same team all summer, they haven’t looked at ease and you have to wonder if the Covid training breach at the end of March and all the exposure that went with it had an unsettling effect. Even their most influential players – Ciarán Kilkenny apart – haven’t been able to grab games like they used to.

They might also reflect on the value of so much ‘keep-ball’ has for them in a broader meaning. Has it robbed them of too much ambition and adventure and that, when it comes to it, they can’t respond to an unstructured game like they once could? Somewhere that absence of individualism has thieved their sense of daring. The amount of turnovers teams are now getting has its source in the lack of urgency they bring.

Their discipline was extremely poor too with three black cards – they finished with 13 players – and five of the six starting forwards yellow-carded. In addition, Davy Byrne should have been black-carded for pulling down Kevin McLoughlin in the build-up to Mayo’s 12th point, while yellows for Con O’Callaghan and Niall Scully could also have been black.

Mayo were enraged at John Small’s high hit on Eoghan McLaughlin that forced his 57th-minute removal by motorised stretcher. In real time the timing looked a bit off. On review, however, it should have been red.

Play continued and Basquel flashed a shot wide. The officials consulted and looked like they hadn’t a clear view.

For James Horan, it was his best evening on the sideline, not for what it achieved but how it was achieved. He made the bold and ultimately correct call to take off Aidan O’Shea in the 49th minute.

O’Shea was having a poor day but the withdrawal of his captain sent a clear message to those young and vibrant players that reputations don’t offer protective status and they soared in his absence. Getting the pacey Enda Hession on early was also the right move.

The credit line doesn’t stop there. Match-ups are always a delicate balancing act against such a ruthless forward line but putting Pádraig O’Hora on O’Callaghan after Oisín Mullin’s loss and Paddy Durcan on Cormac Costello worked perfectly. When Kilkenny switched to full-forward and O’Callaghan moved out, O’Hora continued to concede little or no ground while Lee Keegan completely dominated his 2019 nemesis.

The longer it went on the greater the influence of O’Hora, Durcan and Keegan became, especially in turning ball over. Keegan had one of his greatest Croke Park days, making vital challenges and interceptions on top of driving it forward.

Horan’s trust in youth has been the mark of these last two seasons and here it paid dividends, especially O’Donoghue and Conroy. O’Hora’s development is remarkable too given that he’s edging into his late 20s.

It had looked business as usual in the opening half as Dublin stretched seven points clear twice and kept stringing those lengthy wing-to-wing passing moves together. At half-time, Dublin’s lead was 0-10 to 0-4 and a forgettable remainder looked in store.

But to the end Mayo outscored the champions by 0-13 to 0-4, a period of 66 minutes including added time. Dublin didn’t score in the third quarter or the second period of extra-time.

John and Paddy Small were among their better players, Kilkenny too while Eoin Murchan’s withdrawal through injury was also significant given how he was playing.

For Horan, turnovers were the key to climbing back up the mountain when they found themselves seven down.

“Dublin were attacking and we won turnovers and I think you could see some of the body language sort of changing a little bit. It gave us a great lift and they got a bit more tentative maybe,” he reflected.

Of course the job isn’t done but the final felt like a different universe away for Mayo in those few moments after the final whistle. Taking in the Mayo crowd among the 24,000 there and watching old soldiers like Chris Barrett and Seamus O’Shea embrace their former and younger colleagues beneath the Hogan Stand as they exited their dressing-room, only then could you appreciate what this really meant.

Scorers – Mayo: R O’Donoghue (2f,1m) 0-5; R Hennelly (2f, 1 ’45), T Conroy 0-3 each; M Ruane, C Loftus, L Keegan, J Flynn, K McLoughlin, D Coen 0-1 each. Dublin: D Rock 0-7 (5f); C Kilkenny 0-3 (1m); P Small 0-2; C O’Callaghan, S Bugler 0-1 each.

Mayo – R Hennelly; P Durcan, P O’Hora, S Coen; M Plunkett, L Keegan, E McLaughlin; M Ruane, C Loftus; D McHale, K McLoughlin, D O’Connor; T Conroy, A O’Shea, R O’Donoghue. Subs: E Hession for McHale (27), J Carr for O’Shea (49), B Walsh for Plunkett (49), J Flynn for McLaughlin (inj, 57), C O’Shea for Loftus (64), D Coen for Coen (70+6), S Coen for Carr (f-t), C Loftus for McLoughlin (80+1), J Durcan for Carr (temp, 85), B Harrison for O’Connor (86), A O’Shea for D Coen (91).

Dublin – E Comerford; E Murchan, D Byrne, M Fitzsimons; J McCarthy, J Cooper, J Small; B Howard, B Fenton; P Small, C Kilkenny, N Scully; D Rock, C O’Callaghan, C Costello. Subs: C Basquel for Costello (49), T Lahiff for Cooper (51), S Bugler for Scully (62), S McMahon for Murchan (66), P McMahon for McMahon (inj, 70+6), R McDaid for J Small (80), A Byrne for Howard (82), C Costello for P Small (85)

REF – C Lane (Cork)