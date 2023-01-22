Redemption for goalkeeper Conor Ferris as Kilmacud Crokes make up for last year’s heartbreak by beating Glen

Kilmacud Crokes goalkeeper Conor Ferris celebrates with the Andy Merrigan Cup and team-mate Shane Walsh after the AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Club Championship final match. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The slightest margins make all the difference. Almost 12 months ago, Kilmacud Crokes endured the misery of conceding a last-gasp goal to Kilcoo at the Hill 16 end for an agonising defeat in the All-Ireland club football final.

For some, Crokes goalkeeper Conor Ferris was one of the fall guys that evening, having kicked a ball infield that set that late winning Kilcoo move in motion.

This time, however, Ferris was the hero, his save from Conor Glass, at the same goal, with the same amount of time remaining, undeniably avoiding another hard defeat.

Glass found himself behind the cover after a speculative ball dropped in his favour and stabbed at it instantly, but Ferris reached and pushed it out for a 45, and even though Conleth McGuckian had a further chance, Ferris' save was the big moment.

The game had hung in the balance for much of the afternoon, but Crokes finished stronger, impetus off the bench from Cian O'Connor and Shane Horan particularly important in getting them over the line.

Having come from five points down early on, Crokes left Glen in it with their inability to turn dominance into scores.

They were lifted by the decision to start Paul Mannion, out injured since last August, but he struggled to find sharpness throughout until a couple of important interventions near the end.

Their other marquee forward, Shane Walsh, also struggled to make an impact, though his first-half penalty save was decisive. It took players like Dan O'Brien, Dara Mullin and Craig Dias to carry the responsibility.

For Crokes, there will be relief that they completed the journey, having come so close last year before losing as they did.

A crowd of 22,890 watched a tentative game unfold, though Glen's start was blistering, a goal within 35 seconds as Jack Doherty's ball into space got Danny Tallon moving on to it and with a neat sidestep, he was inside with no cover in place, his shot giving Ferris no chance.

From there, Crokes were tentative and, unlike previous games, left gaps in defence, which Glen were quick to exploit, Alex Doherty adding a third-minute point. And when they stretched into a 1-3 to 0-1 lead through Emmet Bradley's point after Aidan Jones had been short with a shot at the other end, momentum weighed heavily with the Ulster champions, who were content to pack defence with numbers and catch Crokes on the counter.

It worked, too, until Shane Cunningham's intervention off Mullin's pass invited an overzealous tackle from Ryan Dougan, a penalty which Walsh drove home.

Crokes' relief was palpable from that and the game instantly felt different.

Glen retreated into their shell, but in attack, Crokes were more composed and patient, even if shots falling short and wides added up. Nine from both categories in that first half, including a Mannion free that struck a post to add to two earlier wides, clear signs of an inevitable shortness of match practice.

But the class he has was still evident in his delivery to Hugh Kenny, whose subsequent offload on 25 minutes brought the leveller, 1-3 each, on 25 minutes.

O'Brien, one of their more productive players in bringing the ball forward, added a point and that lead at the break left Crokes in a much better place.

Glen took control of midfield through Glass and Bradley and with Ethan Doherty making penetrating runs off the left flank, they pushed two points ahead on 41 minutes. Jack Doherty also troubled Rory O'Carroll, a rock for Crokes up to that.

They were still 1-9 to 1-7 ahead on 49 minutes, but Crokes grabbed the last four scores of the game from Mullin, two Walsh frees and O'Connor to win it for them.

SCORERS - Kikmacud Crokes: S Walsh 1-3 (1-0 pen, 0-2fs); D Mullin, S Cunningham 0-2 each; D O'Brien, P Mannion (f), C O'Connor, C Dias 0-1 each. Glen: D Tallon 1-3 (0-2fs); A Doherty (1m), E Bradley (1f) 0-2 each; J Doherty, C McGuckian 0-1 each.

KILMACUD CROKES - C Ferris; D O'Brien, T Clancy, M Mullin; C O'Shea, R O'Carroll, A McGowan; B Shovlin, C Dias; A Jones, S Walsh, D Mullin; P Mannion, S Cunningham, H Kenny. Subs: C O'Connor for Kenny (47), S Horan for Jones (50), L Ward for Cunningham (57), C Casey for D Mullin (63) T Fox for Mannion (63).

GLEN - C Bradley; C Mulholland, R Dougan, C Carville; M Warnock, T Flanagan, E Doherty; C Glass, E Bradley; E Mulholland, J Doherty, C Convery; A Doherty, D Tallon, C McGuckian. Subs: S O'Hara for Convery (37), P Gunning for A Doherty (58),

REF - D O'Mahony