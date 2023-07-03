Redemption for Colm Basquel one of the big victories for Dessie Farrell’s crew against Mayo

Colm Basquel of Dublin celebrates after scoring his second goal against Mayo. Photo: John Sheridan/Sportsfile

Having spent the earlier part of the season issuing increasingly dire warnings about Dublin’s lack of road-testing, yesterday he settled on Mayo’s busier build-up and the dangers of deciphering anything conclusive from a single performance, impressive though it had very clearly been.

“I think we passed the test but that was only the first paper, not even that,” was how he cautiously put it.

It was left then to Kevin McStay to offer a more objective appraisal of what we had seen and how it should be interpreted in the context of the All-Ireland race.

It wasn’t a good day for McStay or his team. He insisted afterwards he wasn’t “broken” by the experience and sounded a defiant note about the future, but all told, it had been a chastising experience for a group who had, in their first year under McStay’s management, produced all kinds of everything.

“When we got the chances it was obvious to us they were very afraid of our pace up top,” McStay noted.

“But big games swing on a moment or two, we’re still in it, we’re definitely breathing, we want to get a third quarter and then the goal we give away . . . but you have to credit Dublin, look at the way they finished that goal, they just popped it across and a guy pushed it to an empty net.

“In that moment they were clinical, there was no chance that was going to be missed.

“That hurt us, then I think a ball broke fairly kindly for us up the Canal End but we kind of scuffed it a bit and then you are saying, ‘it’s going to be a tough day’.”

Half-time is an under-rated concept. Yesterday in Croke Park, Dublin led by one at that point but the swell of the match felt very much like it was going in the other direction, and but for Colm Basquel’s goal or David Gough’s hawk-eyed refereeing, the tone of the half might have been more accurately represented on the scoreboard.

Then Dublin came out and blasted Mayo into tiny fragments of what they had been. It was all shock and awe and left Mayo, the reigning league champions, a wreckage of a team for whom the end couldn’t could not come quickly enough.

That was the came Basquel’s second goal came courtesy of one of those powerplays Dublin perfected around 2019, but since then, seemed to lack the ability to pull off since then, any more seems significant now.

Ten minutes into the second half, the game was more or less over. Dublin were ravenous. Mayo had to work just to go backward in possession.

Just to be sure nothing catastrophic happened, Dublin armed themselves to the teeth and brought on Ciarán Kilkenny, an eye-catching omission from the starting 15, and Jack McCaffrey.

“I think a couple of years ago, impact (from the bench) was important and I think it’s part and parcel of the game now,” Farrell noted.

“Every team is looking for that and that’s where the bit of strength and depth and competition internally becomes very important.”

It was eerily similar to the blast Dublin hit Mayo with after half-time in 2019, or the one Mayo dished in the other direction in the 2021 All-Ireland semi-final.

Lost in the small print of that game was the ordeal endured by Basquel.

Brought on in the 50th minute to try and stem an alarming flow against Dublin, he kicked a wide with his first touch, was black-carded in extra-time and at one stage, with Dublin ahead, attempted a handpass over Kevin McLoughlin’s head to himself that was intercepted by Lee Keegan, from which Mayo scored a point and drew level.

As the pillars of Dublin’s empire crumbled, Basquel seemed to be one of the men buried in the rubble.

So much so that when he re-emerged only this year, Basquel’s felt like a name heard long ago. A prospect from 2017 who had been lost in transition.

The same vintage as Con O’Callaghan, Eoin Murchan, Brian Howard, Paddy Small and Evan Comerford, surely too late to be starting all over again?

Who makes it in the Dublin team at 27, in their third coming?

“He’s probably been waiting for this type of a day since that,” Dessie Farrell noted. “That was a particularly tough time for him after that game, as it would be for anyone. I’m delighted for Collie.”

Asked whether Dublin had referenced the 2021 loss, Farrell suggested it hadn’t been necessary.

“Not per se. Some things you don’t need to say, and you’ve to be careful if you say other things that it doesn’t embed certain suggestions and everything else.

“We just stuck to our pillars of performance and what we were going after and how we wanted to play, and try and impose ourselves on the game the way we wanted to. We got there this time around.”

On they go.

It’s Monaghan next, a team Farrell noted had relegated Dublin on the last day of the league in 2021, but it’s inevitable now that Dublin and Kerry people begin to circle July 30th on their calendars.

“They’ll be coming to Croke Park with absolutely nothing to lose,” Farrell stressed.

“They showed great tenacity and great heart, they’re going to bring that and more the next day, so we have to get ready.”