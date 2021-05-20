He once entered the debate for All-Ireland final ‘man of the match’ – as a 57th-minute sub. From his first eight seasons as a Dublin senior he can boast as many Celtic Crosses as SFC starts – seven.

And yet, when Cormac Costello gets his starting chance, he often shoots the lights out.

Roscommon learned this last weekend – not for the first time – so it’s fair to surmise that even a suddenly buoyant Kerry will be on their guard in Thurles this Sunday.

Mick Galvin was singing the praises of Costello after last Sunday’s Allianz Football League opener, even while deadpanning that he was more focused on the free he had missed and the penalty that struck an upright.

Dublin’s stand-in manager had good to reason to hail his overall performance: it’s not every day your chief marksman tallies 1-13.

But then, Galvin isn’t the first Dublin mentor to wax lyrical about the Whitehall man in the wake of a tour de force against the Rossies.

Three years ago, Costello was parachuted in for only his second championship start in a Super 8s dead-rubber. By the time he was called ashore, after just 44 minutes, job done, he had amassed 0-9, including six from play.

“Cormac’s been showing that form for a good few months now,” Jim Gavin reflected afterwards. “A result of all the hard work was the performance you have seen today, but we’ve been seeing that from him in the shadows.”

In the shadows – therein lies the frustrating dilemma of Costello’s time in blue. Hard to believe for a player who will only turn 27 in July but, having made his SFC baptism as a sub against Westmeath in 2013, he has now embarked on his ninth senior campaign.

Game-time has been curtailed for several reasons. Loss of form may have been an issue; it’s even more the case that Costello has been the victim of (a) injury setbacks and (b) ultra-stiff competition in the Dublin full-forward line.

His injury travails in 2017 were particularly cruel, given the understandable expectation that he would push on from his super-sub heroics in the previous year’s All-Ireland replay when he clipped 0-3 from play against Mayo.

In a game of inches, Dublin might not have reached two-in-a-row, let alone six, without him. But after coming off the bench in Cavan on day one of the 2017 league, he didn’t reappear until injury-time in the All-Ireland final, once more against Mayo, when his most notable contribution was throwing away David Clarke’s kicking tee in that fraught finale.

The reason for his absence? Three hamstring injuries. “A frustrating year,” he reflected in a rare media interview in October ’18. “I was lucky enough to get back on the pitch in the end of 2017. It was kind of a bitter-sweet moment.”

A dual underage diamond and an All-Ireland minor football winner in 2012, Costello made his first SFC start, aged just 20, in that ill-fated semi-final against Donegal in 2014. He was gone after 41 minutes.

It would be another four years before his second start, that Super 8s clash against Roscommon. Given the circumstances, he probably would have expected what came next: six days later he was back on the bench for Dublin’s semi-final against Galway, but he made his mark by scoring 0-3 (2f) after his 44th-minute introduction – another example of his proficiency as an impact sub.

Costello’s standout season so far was 2019 when he started six out of seven league ties and then, with Dean Rock carrying an injury into summer, he marked his first Leinster start with a towering 1-12 (1-1 from play) against Louth.

With Rock still absent, he added 0-9 (five from play) against Kildare. However, he couldn’t sustain that prolific streak against Meath in the provincial final and then Cork, and his last start was in another Super 8s dead-rubber, in Omagh. He started five of Dublin’s nine games that summer – and still finished seventh in the SFC top-scorers list.

Last season was his first senior campaign under Dessie Farrell, his erstwhile underage mentor, but it was a stop-start year in more ways than one: perhaps summed up by that mysterious red card – subsequently and rightly rescinded – during a brief Leinster final appearance against Meath.

That said, some of his other Croker cameos have been more remembered for semi-final black cards (Kerry in 2016, Mayo in 2019) than celebratory cartwheels.

Last Sunday, with Rock injured, Costello capitalised by running the Roscommon defence ragged while nailing almost every free. It could have been even more than 1-13: his second penalty hit the post, he fired his third over (likely by design) while also forcing another first-half save from Colm Lavin.

“The competition is very stiff up front, so he needed that for his confidence and we’re delighted,” Galvin said afterwards.

More lethal executioner than link man, Costello is not really a half-forward option so it may be a case that he ends up challenging Paddy Small for a starting berth – if and when Rock, Dublin’s all-time leading scorer, returns to fitness.

But, right now, he’s the man in possession. No bad place to be.

Super sub Dub in the scoring zone

Six of Cormac Costello’s standout contributions, as a sub and a starter

■ 2014 Leinster SFC semi-final

1-5 (2f) as a half-time sub v Wexford

■ 2016 All-Ireland SFC final replay 0-3 from play as 57th min sub v Mayo

■ 2018 SFC Super 8s

0-9 (2f, 1 ‘45’) as starter v Roscommon

■ 2019 Leinster SFC quarter-final 1-12 (10f, 1 ‘45’) as starter v Louth

■ 2019 Leinster SFC s-final

0-9 (2f, 2 ‘45s’) as starter v Kildare

■ 2021 NFL Division 1 South

1-13 (1-1 pen, 8f, 1m) as starter v Roscommon