Reborn Mayo beat down old city ghosts to edge closer to summit

They considered a victory lap but wisely desisted in the end, no doubt mindful of how time might judge it a fool’s conceit.

Too many horrors roll across the hills of Mayo’s past for them to have allowed Saturday’s joy endure a moment longer than was necessary.

All manner of stuff might have scampered up and down their spines now, but they pulled stone faces soon as the questioning began.

No room for popinjays in this story.

“We turned them over like we planned to!” declared a pony-tailed Pádraig O’Hora, the evening finally cleared of its confusion.

Mayo’s first victory over Dublin in nine years and 17 games had closed no deal, you see. That was the glaring asterisk here. So Lee Keegan stepped out into the surreally quiet, neon-lit corridor deep down under the Hogan Stand, rucksack on his back and a primrose baseball cap pulled low as if for stealth.

A man with the scars from every one of those defeats, he declared himself hungry only for home now.

Their football had the Dublin copyright stamped all over it by the finish, icy patience and cold, militaristic movement directing the champions down one dead-end street after another. But of course it’s never been Mayo’s way to travel these roads without melodrama.

For 50 or so minutes, Dublin looked to be proceeding in sedate and orderly fashion towards another final with just one more casual enunciation of a rivalry that, traditionally, separates Mayo from their humour.

Then something changed. Everything changed.

“It was messy out there at times, but our forward line in general were just sensational,” reflected Keegan.

“The way they defended in groups like. You could see the intensity that lads brought and Conor Finn (S&C coach) has us primed for running for 90 minutes. That showed as well.”

Once they found themselves, Mayo permitted the Dubs no liberties, albeit John Small clearly took one with that wretched challenge on Eoghan McLaughlin that sent the Westport man to hospital.

Maybe three minutes after McLaughlin had been stretchered away, Dean Rock put Dublin 0-12 to 0-7 up and – seemingly – easing to cover from the storm. Their scoreless third quarter looked a meaningless aberration now.

But Mayo then did something that was an inversion of the logic we, ordinarily, attach to this rivalry.

Namely, they broke the Dubs with their bench. With young blood untainted by the past.

“We’ve had a good transition,” explained Keegan matter-of-factly. “These lads come in, there’s no history, there’s no baggage with them. They come in, play football and enjoy it. And they give us confidence as well, us older lads, so it’s brilliant like.

“We get such exuberance and excitement watching those lads as much as they with us.”

What had been his emotions at the last whistle?

“Just tired, happy,” he chuckled. “When the whistle went, I just wanted to get home! Go home to the family!”

Truth to tell, the forensics were a blur. James Horan talked afterwards about ratcheting up energy levels, of hunting in packs as distinct from lone-wolf pressing, of squeezing harder and tighter until they identified something unfamiliar in Dublin’s body-language.

They began to see flickers of fear.

Six points up at half-time, Dublin scored a paltry 0-4 through the next 55 minutes. There was an inexpressible weariness in the great champions. And a palpable fraying of discipline.

What changed?

“Nothing!” declared Keegan emphatically. “We just didn’t panic as much as we had in the first half. We were kind of dawdling on the ball too much at times. Just started progressing with the ball, we kept moving the ball, we didn’t stop.

“So little things like that. And we just kind of ground them down towards the end. The pressure kind of told. Four points in 55 minutes against Dublin is no mean feat. We’re gonna tick that as a defensive group. As James always echoes, ‘Never panic!’

“There’s always time.”

A convenient lie to be fair.

But then beauty is where you find it and when they had to, Mayo became clinical, cold-hearted, unbreakable. From that Rock score on the hour, they bossed the remainder of normal time 0-6 to 0-1, Rob Hennelly’s ’45 eventually sending the contest down a road Dublin could not navigate.

O’Hora, Keegan, Patrick Durcan, Matthew Ruane, Tommy Conroy and Ryan O’Donoghue all came of age in that stretch as did the likes of Enda Hession, Jordan Flynn and Bryan Walsh off the bench.

Their captain and talisman, Aidan O’Shea, had been hauled ashore in the 49th minute, not the merest eye-contact exchanged with his manager.

But there was nobody being downgraded or islanded here, O’Shea visibly animated in every subsequent huddle.

It was maybe, above all, a triumph of obstinacy for Mayo.

“I don’t think I looked at any of it to be honest,” sighed Keegan of the closing flurries.

“I think I was looking for someone to carry me off! Something that we’ve kind of learned is just grind down a game. We were three points up. Dublin had half a goal chance and we just kind of switched on again and really knuckled down.

“That was kind of the last chance they had. Fair play to the lads. They’re comfortable on the ball, a lot more comfortable than I am at times!

“Our squad depth is huge at the moment. We’re not relying on 15 anymore. We’ve seven or eight guys to come on and do as good a job as the starters. They came on again today, added fresh legs, did the job and carried us over the line. It’s brilliant, going to be an exciting couple of weeks.

“We’ll dust ourselves off tonight, get recovery in the morning.”

So Mayo arrive, again, within sight of the mountain top. As that last whistle blew, Brian Fenton was the only Dub in opposition territory, a disorientated figure as his first ever championship defeat became reality.

And O’Shea – thrown back on for the closing seconds as added protection to Hennelly’s ‘square’ – moved instinctively towards the Raheny man for an embrace communicating mutual respect.

The Dubs were beaten, Mayo closing on history again. A mystery as to who they face next and when, but outwardly untroubled by it.

“Look, we won’t even worry about it,” declared Keegan, still standing in a fulminating world.