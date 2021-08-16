| 12.7°C Dublin

Reborn Mayo beat down old city ghosts to edge closer to summit

Lee Keegan hails impact of young guns as they help to ensure Dublin’s first championship defeat since 2014

John Small of Dublin, right, in action against Lee Keegan of Mayo during the All-Ireland SFC semi-final at Croke Park. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

John Small of Dublin, right, in action against Lee Keegan of Mayo during the All-Ireland SFC semi-final at Croke Park. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Vincent Hogan Twitter Email

They considered a victory lap but wisely desisted in the end, no doubt mindful of how time might judge it a fool’s conceit.

Too many horrors roll across the hills of Mayo’s past for them to have allowed Saturday’s joy endure a moment longer than was necessary.

All manner of stuff might have scampered up and down their spines now, but they pulled stone faces soon as the questioning began.

