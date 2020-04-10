| 16.3°C Dublin

Rebels v Royals: All-Ireland clashes, the forgotten league battle and the untimely death that finally united them

Once the enmity was real and personal but, three decades on, the veterans are no longer at war - open hostilities have been replaced by mutual respect and friendship, even though it took a death to finally bury the hatchet

Take that: Conor Counihan of Cork and Meath&rsquo;s Bernard Flynn get up close and personal in the 1990 All-Ireland SFC finalr. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Frank Roche

The long-demolished dressing-rooms in the old Croke Park paid covert witness to many weird and wonderful events.

The sight of Billy Morgan, on bended knee, praying that Meath would reach the 1990 All-Ireland football final is possibly one of the stranger ones.

It was April 15, 1990 - almost 30 years ago to the day - and Morgan's beloved Cork had just succumbed to their Royal oppressor. Again.