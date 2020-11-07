Rebels are on the rise but this game is Kerry's to lose

Before the 2015 Cork county final replay, Stevie O’Brien delivered a speech that gives me goosebumps to this day.

I was still adjusting to life as a Nemo Rangers footballer having transferred from my home club, An Ghaeltacht, and – being honest – had yet to feel fully assimilated into their way of doing things. Nemo hadn’t won the title in five years after dominating the noughties and an expression that kept cropping up in local media now was that we were back ‘knocking on the door’.

That expression made Stevie’s blood boil.

As we prepared for a second game against Castlehaven, he cut loose. “Knocking on the door? What the f*** is that all about?” he roared. “Is it not time to smash the f****** door down rather than be knocking on it?”

The general expectation at the time seemed to be that, as ‘townies’, we could be bullied. But anyone who knew how Stevie played should have understood that that wasn’t an option for a team he managed. The man was and is a born winner.

Anyway, we beat Castlehaven by two points in a predictably tight replay, the ‘townies’ refusing to take a single backward step that day.

Invested

And five years on, it’s fair to say I feel personally invested in Cork football. Though finished playing, I’ve remained heavily involved at both club and colleges level. True, life with Nemo was very different to what I knew back home at Gallarus, but I soon recognised kindred spirits in men like O’Brien and Billy Morgan.

They both had that old Cork self-confidence, an arrogance even if you like. And you saw it with the Cork U-20s last year too, refusing to throw in the towel when the invitation was there against Dublin.

Now, I could be speaking out of turn, but it seems to me that the county board doesn’t want to have to deal with men like Morgan and O’Brien. They’re too independent-minded. Trouble, in the eyes of some.

Once a game is over, they’re the salt of the earth. But keep out of their way while it’s still up for grabs.

My impression of Cork football in recent times, at senior inter-county level at least, is that’s there’s something too comfortable about its willingness to play second fiddle to the hurlers.

I’m talking about those in positions of authority, not the players themselves. Cork have always had hard footballers. To me, it’s the environment that’s gone soft.

I say this, acknowledging that the past few months have given me a close-up of challenges faced that are simply never encountered in Kerry.

I managed a Glanmire team that won the minor championship in September and, putting it mildly, the experience was a real eye-opener. You have that football club on one side of the parish and the hurling club, Sarsfields, on the other side. In other words, our team wore green and gold but, when they went hurling, their colours were blue, white and black.

Now the two clubs work together in great harmony but, naturally, something has to give once the players reach senior level. And, broadly speaking, that something is almost always going to be football.

Sars are a senior hurling club, you see. Glanmire play football in the intermediate championship.

Of our group, I’d say 21 were dual players and they’d lost the hurling final to the ‘Barrs two weeks before we beat Douglas in the football. In fact, 11 of our starting 15 were hurlers too. These fellas love both games but, after our county final win, someone said to me that six or seven of them probably won’t ever kick a football again.

Think about that.

The truth is that Cork and Kerry exist in polar opposite worlds when it comes to football. It’s the reason the provincial arithmetic (81 Munster crowns to Cork’s 37) tilts so heavily in the Kingdom’s favour. Thinking about that, it strikes me that maybe I’ve been overly harsh on different Cork regimes across the years, because they’re pulling against the natural grain here.

In other words, trying to match the giants of football out of what is, essentially, a hurling county. Considering all this, it was some feat for the next generation to claim both All-Ireland U-20 and minor football titles last year.

Look, Cork have had some of the greatest inter-county dual players we’ve ever seen, men like Jimmy Barry-Murphy, John Allen and Brian Corcoran. But the first two were from an era in which their club, the ‘Barrs, was strong enough to win All-Irelands in both codes. That’s not the case today. A long way from it.

When people bring up big populations as a natural advantage for certain counties, the dual argument is frequently forgotten. But just imagine how much better Dublin hurlers might be with the likes of Con O’Callaghan and Ciarán Kilkenny available to Mattie Kenny?

So the truth is that Cork don’t ever truly face Kerry across a level playing field and that won’t change tomorrow.

My view is that Cork are going to need two or three goals to win this and, remember, three wasn’t enough last year when Kerry’s defence was a gate left open. That’s changed now, though I will accept Kerry’s new defensive set-up has yet to be properly stress-tested.

And, I suspect, it won’t be until December.

Cork’s shot conversion was awful in last year’s game as was their foul-count. And I see they’ve picked two young fellas down the spine of their defence, Maurice Shanley and Sean Meehan. That has to be a gamble.

Do I trust Kerry? Hand on heart, I don’t. But I do see a change of attitude, a fresh hunger for work that gives me hope. They look fit, strong and hungry now and I get the impression they’ve learnt from some mistakes.

Gavin White was up at wing-forward against Dublin last year, a farce. He’s now hurting teams from his rightful spot of wing-back. Paul Murphy’s doing damage too from the other side. Tom O’Sullivan’s been given licence to attack.

They’ve got rid of this exasperating lateral passing and now run at the opposition every opportunity. But there’s a certain pressure here too because losing would be unthinkable against a team that’s been operating in Division Three this year.

I went into Páirc Uí Chaoimh just before the lockdown to watch Cork against a very defensive Derry team. They leaked two late goals to put a flattering complexion on the scoreboard from their opponents’ point of view, but three players who jumped out at me that day were Cathal O’Mahony and Damien Gore, both from Cork’s U-20s, and Seán Powter at centre-back.

Because Derry were so defensive, it called for ball-carriers and Powter is as good a one as I’ve seen. He’s been picked at corner-back for this game, though I expect him to have an attacking role.

Gore’s only made the bench (a surprise) and O’Mahony’s not even in the match-day squad (a bigger surprise).

Kerry are still trying to strike the right balance in terms of getting support numbers back in defence, but that balance will only be truly tested against the best teams in the country and, right now, Cork logically cannot be considered in that category.

Put it this way, when Cork were hammering Louth in the penultimate round of League action last month, they still leaked 16 points. And it takes a fair leap of faith to imagine the team that Louth could get 16 scores against keeping pace with the David Cliffords, Sean O’Sheas, Tony Brosnans, Stephen O’Briens, James O’Donghues and Paul Geaneys of this world. But will say that, in winning the League, Kerry have proved nothing to me.

And what if, God forbid, they lost Clifford or O’Shea to injury?

Kerry are leaning more heavily on those two than Cork are leaning on any individual. There is no star in this Cork team and you know something? That mightn’t necessarily be a bad thing.

But this is a bridge too far for them.

Implode

My suspicion is that their supporters would, at least, welcome another performance against Kerry, because the worry with Cork in recent years has always been a capacity to implode.

I was on the terrace with a Cork friend in Portlaoise two years ago when Tyrone dismantled them (3-20 to 0-13) in an All-Ireland qualifier. At one stage I remember thinking ‘For crying out loud would one of ye show something, even if it’s only to throw a punch!”

Not a great reflection on me, I’ll admit. But at least throwing a punch would have reflected some recognition that they were in the process of being humiliated. In other words, pretend ye care at least!

But some days Cork can look like they don’t and, for supporters, that has to be excruciating.

It gives me no enjoyment saying that men like O’Brien and Morgan have more fire in their small toenails than a lot of recent Cork teams have shown. That’s got to change.

Anyway, the new surface in the Páirc is phenomenal, another Croke Park in all but name. There’ll be no excuse for the players on either side. I remember Cork playing Kildare in a League game not long after the new stadium opened. The hurlers were coming on after and it ended up like a moonscape, the turf coming away in divots.

Credit where it’s due, they’ve transformed it now. Just a pity the game has to be behind closed doors.

You know I rang Dr Con Murphy for a chat this week and I’m not sure I’ve ever heard him more down-in-the-dumps. Last Saturday’s hurling game against Waterford was the first senior Cork game he wasn’t allowed attend in 44 years.

He’s no longer the assigned team-doctor so, under the current regulations, it just wasn’t possible for him to be included in the official party. To me, that’s heart-breaking. That said, he didn’t miss much with the hurlers and – Kerry hat on – I’m hoping that, tomorrow, he won’t miss much with their footballers.

I’m not entirely sold on Kerry, but I still think they will win.