| 5.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Rebels are on the rise but this game is Kerry's to lose

Tomás Ó Se

Cork is a hurling county, something which holds back the footballers from developing, and while the youngsters in this team are heading in right direction, Kingdom’s forward power is too strong

David Moran of Kerry in action against Nathan Walsh and Ian Maguire of Cork Expand

Close

David Moran of Kerry in action against Nathan Walsh and Ian Maguire of Cork

David Moran of Kerry in action against Nathan Walsh and Ian Maguire of Cork

SPORTSFILE

David Moran of Kerry in action against Nathan Walsh and Ian Maguire of Cork

Before the 2015 Cork county final replay, Stevie O’Brien delivered a speech that gives me goosebumps to this day.

I was still adjusting to life as a Nemo Rangers footballer having transferred from my home club, An Ghaeltacht, and – being honest – had yet to feel fully assimilated into their way of doing things. Nemo hadn’t won the title in five years after dominating the noughties and an expression that kept cropping up in local media now was that we were back ‘knocking on the door’.

That expression made Stevie’s blood boil.

Related Content

Privacy