'Re-energised' O'Connor declares himself fit for Mayo's championship opener

Cillian O’Connor has declared himself fit for Mayo’s championship opener against Leitrim in Carrick-on-Shannon on Sunday.

The championship’s all-time leading scorer sat out last weekend’s crucial Division One clash with Tyrone. In his absence, Mayo lost and they slipped down to the second tier of the league for the first time in 23 seasons.

However, the Ballintubber man expects to be ready for the trip to Leitrim this weekend as Mayo set out on another championship odyssey.

"I had a bit of a bang on my right leg and I was hoping to play at the weekend," he said.

"I had an assessment on Saturday. The medical team did not want me taking the risk and kind of ruled me out. It was close, probably the toss of a coin but I had to sit it out. It was frustrating because it is a short season as well and if aggravated it, it might rule me out of the whole thing so I had to be sensible."

O’Connor rehabbed a knee injury over the winter and was set to make his seasonal reappearance just before the shutter was pulled down on the campaign back in March, meaning when he returned for Mayo a couple of weeks ago, it was his first time to pull on the jersey in 14 months.

"I could not believe that when I looked at the diary. That was strange, it was the longest period ever in between games. I was coming back for the Galway game in March, I was nearly back and I was buzzing and it got pulled at the last minute. Such is life, you just have to get on with it.

"It was a knee problem I had at the tail end of last year which was lingering on so I had to do rehab around my legs which had lost a bit of strength from the previous year.

"I had an operation the previous year and I had lost a bit of bulk so I was rehabbing that back so they said hold off until the last two league games. I finally got back in contention for the Galway game when the competition was pulled.

"I do feel fresh, I am sure anybody would after that lay off but the fact that I had not been playing for so long, I was just delighted to be back. I was playing in-house games, A’s versus B’s, getting touches of the ball again and even having corner backs hanging out of your for the first time in ages was enjoyable.

"I am re-energised alright."

And despite Mayo’s relegation, O’Connor insists the new talent in the group have given everyone a lift.

"They have been brilliant. That is exactly what they have done because they have such youth and energy in them and the game is so simple for them. There is no overthinking or over analysing anything.

"It is infectious. They are flying in training and they are cleaning some of the established players maybe and they are putting up their hand for a place.

"And then you see them go out the weekend and do really well and it really adds to the competition in the squad. Somebody coming back from injury last year is suddenly sweating and they are thinking 'I am not being rested anymore, my place is gone here,' and that brings its own intensity to training.

"They have given the whole place a lift the way they have taken to training and taken to matches and they have added to competition," he said as AIB launched its sixth season as sponsors of the GAA All-Ireland Football Championships.

