Raymond Galligan surprise nomination to succeed Mickey Graham as Cavan manager

Current Cavan captain Raymond Galligan is the surprise nomination to succeed Mickey Graham as county senior football manager with Micheal McDermott and Jason O’Reilly also put forward by the clubs after the deadline for nominations passed on Sunday night.

Former Clare manager McDermott and ex county star O’Reilly were widely touted to be in the running for the post but Galligan’s inclusion comes from left field.

Galligan has played over 100 times for Cavan captained the Breffni since 2019, winning an Ulster title and an All Star the following year. Like McDermott and O’Reilly, he was nominated by his home club.

He has not yet formally announced his retirement from playing but is not expected to be between the posts in 2024.

McDermott brings a wealth of experience having taken charge of the Banner as well as winning senior titles in Meath with Wolfe Tones and Ramor United in Cavan.

O’Reilly is a celebrated former Cavan footballer and won a Cavan SFC with Cavan Gaels and worked under former Breffni manager Terry Hyland when he was in charge of Leitrim.

Cavan will put together a subcommittee charged with appointing a new manager and while they will have the power to look at other options, the Anglo-Celt reported that the new man would likely come from the nominated trio.

Donegal have also started the process to find their new manager with nine names put forward before last week’s deadline.

