Raymond Galligan set to go from Cavan goalkeeper to manager after getting backing of management committee

Raymond Galligan has been a mainstay in the Cavan team.

Raymond Galligan is set to be the new Cavan football manager after it was confirmed he is the preferred candidate of the county’s management committee.

In an unusual move, the 36-year-old Lacken clubman will make the leap directly from playing for his county to managing the Breffni men, having captained Cavan for the last number of seasons.

Galligan has put together a strong backroom team including former Tyrone star Stephen O’Neill and double All-Ireland winning Meath ladies manager Eamonn Murray. James Burke remains on board as assistant manager while former athlete Catherina McKiernan will also be involved.

Galligan replaces Mickey Graham, who steered Cavan to a memorable Ulster title in 2020 during his five-year term in charge of the county. Former All-Star Galligan skippered the Breffni men as they beat Donegal to secure their first provincial crown since 1997.

Cavan Gaels boss Jason O’Reilly and Michael McDermott were also nominated by the clubs in the early stages of the process while it’s understood former Down forward Danny Hughes was interviewed for the position.

Cavan won Division Three of the league in 2023 but put down a disappointing championship, losing to Armagh in Ulster before bowing out of the Tailteann Cup at the hands of Down.

Galligan’s name will go before the clubs of the county at the next county committee meeting.

Cavan statement in full:

Cavan GAA Management committee are happy to recommend Raymond Galligan as the new Cavan Senior Football Team Manager for a 3year term. Raymond from the Lacken Club captained the Cavan Team to an Ulster championship in 2020 and has been Cavan goalkeeper since 2015.

Raymond will be joined by Eamonn Murray (former Meath Ladies Manager) assistant manager, James Burke (Mayo) head coach and selector, Stephen O’Neill (former Tyrone player) forwards coach and selector, Damien Keaney (Killygarry) selector, Andre Quinn head of performance, Gary Rodgers(Meath) goal keeping coach, Padraig Galligan (Lacken) operations manager, Ronan Flanagan (former Cavan player, Castlerahan club)player liaison officer, Paul Gaffney clinical psychologist, Catherina McKiernan (Long distance athlete) life coach, Paul Kilgannon workshops, Patricia Feeley nutritionist. Stats: Felim O’Reilly, Briain McDonald, Peadar Soden, Kieran Dennehy, Finbar O’Reilly. Equipment management: Fergal Brady and Aidan Smith.

This appointment will be subject to ratification at the next county committee meeting.