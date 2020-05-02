Ray Walker doping case leaves us with worrying issues

Ray Walker returned to the Carlow panel last November after an absence of six years and started the county's first round win over Wicklow in the Allianz Football League on January 25. Over the next two weekends, he also featured in defeats to Wexford and Limerick.

On the night of February 18, drug testers visited a Carlow training session and Walker was randomly selected to provide a sample. Over the following two weekends, he again featured as Carlow registered back-to-back draws against Antrim and Waterford.

Five games into the league, and with two rounds still remaining, action ground to a halt as fears over the spread of the coronavirus ultimately led to a national lockdown. And Walker would never play for Carlow again.

A month after the game in Fraher Field on March 24, Sport Ireland was informed by the lab in Cologne that Walker's sample had tested positive for meldonium, a banned substance. Sport Ireland subsequently informed Walker of the finding and that he had three options: to admit the violation and accept a four-year ban, to admit the violation but seek a hearing to plead for a ban of less than four years, or to deny the violation and seek a hearing. After some toing and froing, Walker last week accepted the ban which effectively ends his inter-county career - and possibly his club activity with O'Hanrahans too.

In accepting the ban, though, Walker protested his innocence in a statement released through the GPA.

"I did not intentionally take any banned substance," he said. "Anything that was found in my system was there completely unintentionally. I cannot explain for sure how the substance came to be in my system but I was taking anti-inflammatories for a lower stomach issue around the time of the test.

"I am accepting the four-year ban because I want this episode over and done with and, at 35, even a lesser ban would still mean I was unlikely to ever return to playing. It is not an admission of intentional wrongdoing on my part in any way."

He added that "from the time that I re-joined the Carlow panel in November to the time the test took place in February, I did not receive any anti-doping training or education."

These remarks have generated some debate, with Professor Niall Moyna among those to argue that elite athletes have a responsibility to educate themselves when it comes to what they put in their bodies. There is a degree of awareness in our society now about the dangers involved in taking any medicines or supplements, no matter how innocuous you might believe them to be, especially if you are involved in top level sport. Technology makes it very easy for athletes to check if anything they are taking puts them at risk of these protocols.

Walker may feel he has been let down by the GAA, but ultimately he is responsible for what he puts in his body. In recent years there have been too many flashing lights - not least in the high-profile case of Kerry footballer Brendan O'Sullivan, who took a supplement which contained a banned substance - for inter-county players to hide behind this particular excuse.

Furthermore, the GAA says it has been working hard in providing education and advice to players about Sport Ireland's anti-doping code.

"The Association has trained a total of 46 anti-doping tutors and makes education available to its players through a combination of face-to-face workshops or through completion of the GAA's online anti-doping course," said a spokesperson last week. "In excess of 2,100 players received formal education in 2019 in this manner. To date in 2020, more than 2,200 players have completed formal education.

"In addition, completion of formal anti-doping education before March 31 annually has been a pre-requisite for participation in the government support schemes for inter-county players since 2018. For the record, last year 36 players on the Carlow football panel completed formal anti-doping education. As of today, 36 players in the 2020 squad have also done so."

It was disappointing to hear former Kerry footballer and current Wexford manager Paul Galvin resurrect the tired old argument which should have been long put to bed at this stage that amateur players should not be drug tested. Speaking last week on 2FM's sport show, Game On, Galvin said he believed the testing regime "was probably a bit of an imposition on players".

The GAA's participation in the anti-doping programme is a core condition of funding for inter-county players. It is also fundamental to fair play, but even more importantly, it is a health and well-being issue. Performance enhancing drugs may produce short-term gains, but they can also lead to long-term pains.

It is the presence of meldonium in Walker's system which is of far greater concern in this whole episode. Walker says he has no idea how it got there but meldonium is not readily available in Ireland. It is not sold across the counter in pharmacies. He is the first Irish athlete to test positive for this substance. Tennis star Maria Sharapova is the most high-profile sportsperson to be banned for testing positive for meldonium.

"We would consider it unusual in that it's not available in any Irish medications and it's not for sale in Ireland," said Dr Una May of Sport Ireland last week. "It was unusual, and we were surprised to see it, but we can't speculate as to how it got there or how common it is or how available it is."

An ESRI study published last December found that almost 90 per cent of inter-county players take supplements, but over half also said that their usage was not monitored within the squad set-up and, alarmingly, many admitted to sourcing supplements themselves, including on the internet. Walker, however, has not said if he was taking supplements.

Walker says he was taking medicine for a stomach complaint. Medically, meldonium is principally used for heart conditions but it has other uses too. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) added it to its list of banned substances in 2016. As a performance enhancing drug, it can help athletes increase their endurance and boost their recovery.

There are also side effects associated with the drug and these include headaches, allergic reactions, indigestion and sleeplessness. According to the summary of product characteristics (a document circulated to healthcare professionals, including pharmacists), "upper abdominal pain and migraine have been reported" in connection with the use of Mildronats - which is meldonium's trade name.

The problem now is that there is unfinished business here. The presence of meldonium in the system of an inter-county player has not been properly accounted for. The player does not know how it got there. Sport Ireland don't know how it got there. So, just how did it get there? Is there a medication, or a supplement, that is easily available to players and athletes that could contaminate them? Is there anybody trying to get to the bottom of this?

The matter can't just be let lie as it is. Surely there are too many questions - and too much at stake - for that to happen.