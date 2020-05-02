| 10.1°C Dublin

Ray Walker doping case leaves us with worrying issues

John Greene

Carlow footballer Ray Walker. Photo: SPORTSFILE Expand

Ray Walker returned to the Carlow panel last November after an absence of six years and started the county's first round win over Wicklow in the Allianz Football League on January 25. Over the next two weekends, he also featured in defeats to Wexford and Limerick.

On the night of February 18, drug testers visited a Carlow training session and Walker was randomly selected to provide a sample. Over the following two weekends, he again featured as Carlow registered back-to-back draws against Antrim and Waterford.

Five games into the league, and with two rounds still remaining, action ground to a halt as fears over the spread of the coronavirus ultimately led to a national lockdown. And Walker would never play for Carlow again.

