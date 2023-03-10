Ray Dempsey has stepped down as Limerick manager

Ray Dempsey has departed as Limerick football manager after just five league games in charge.

Dempsey took over from Billy Lee last year having been overlooked as Mayo manager in preference to Kevin McStay.

He had guided Knockmore to back-to-back Mayo senior championships in the previous two years.

Limerick have had a difficult start to the league, losing heavily to Cork in the fourth round when they shipped six goals in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

But they recovered to earn a well deserved draw with Meath at the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday last and appeared to have steadied things.

A number of factors have arisen however which has led to Dempsey parting company, nine days out from their sixth round game against Kildare.

The decision was taken at training last night and has been confirmed by the management who have all stepped down.

Among those involved were former Kerry midfielder Anthony Maher in a coaching capacity.