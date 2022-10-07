RAY Dempsey has been appointed Limerick senior football manager on a two-year term.

A statement from Limerick GAA today announced: “The Executive Committee are delighted to confirm the appointment of Ray Dempsey as the new Limerick Senior Football Manager subject to ratification by both the Football and County Committees.”

Native of Mayo, Dempsey was one of the runners in the highly-publicised race to take over from James Horan.

He lost out in Mayo to Kevin McStay, despite putting forward a strong backroom team that included Armagh All-Ireland winner Oisín McConville, former Kerry goalkeeper Declan O’Keeffe, former All-Ireland-winning Mayo minor manager Enda Gilvarry, four-time Mayo All-Star Keith Higgins and James Burke.

McConville was subsequently appointed Wicklow manager.

Nevertheless, Dempsey’s coaching stock is high.

He managed Knockmore to back-to-back Mayo SFC titles in 2020 and ’21. Their bid to land three in a row came unstuck last weekend, when Knockmore were beaten by Castlebar at the quarter-final stage.

Dempsey, who played in two All-Ireland finals with Mayo in 1989 and ’96, has also managed his native county’s minor and Under 21 teams in the past.

He succeeds Billy Lee, who stepped down after six seasons, despite leading Limerick to promotion from Division 3 last spring and then reaching this year’s Munster final, where they suffered a chastening defeat to Kerry.

Limerick’s appointment reduces the number of vacant inter-county football manager positions to two after an unprecedented flurry of activity.

There has been a record turnover of inter-county football managers since the end of the 2022 season, with 13 counties having either hired – or in the process of hiring – new men.

Only Roscommon and Donegal are yet to finalise their management tickets for 2023, although it is widely expected now that Rory Kavanagh will take over in Donegal.

Kavanagh’s Naomh Conaill are in Sunday’s Donegal SFC final and bidding to make it two county titles in a row. The 2012 All-Ireland winning midfielder refused to be drawn on speculation of an imminent appointment after their recent semi-final victory.

As far back as late August, Pat Flanagan was reported to be on the verge of taking over in Roscommon before that trail went cold.

Don Connellan, the former Roscommon player now in charge of Galway’s Moycullen, was then linked with the job before Kieran Donaghy publicly rubbished reports that he was in the frame earlier this week.