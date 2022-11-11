Ray Dempsey adds Anthony Maher to Limerick football coaching ticket

Former Kerry footballer Anthony Maher has joined the Limerick senior football team as a coach

Ray Dempsey has turned to an All-Ireland winner with Kerry for coaching assistance with Limerick in 2023.

Dempsey was appointed last month to take over from Billy Lee and will have Anthony Maher, the Kingdom's 2014 All-Ireland winning midfielder, on board as one of his coaches.

Maher has experience of coaching in Limerick, having been with Adare in 2020 and 2021.

Mark Fitzgerald, a former Kerry minor selector, will also join Dempsey's backroom team as will Eoin Joy, a former Limerick footballer who has been involved with Na Gaeil, the progressive Tralee club which won last year's Kerry and Munster intermediate titles and retained their senior status this year.

Dempsey will have Martin Barrett from his own county, Mayo, as a selector. Barrett was previously a selector to James Horan for a year in 2019.

Mike Downey and John Chawke from Limerick will complete the team with Chawke, from Kildimo-Pallaskenry, operating as goalkeeping coach. Chawke has been a key figure in his club's progression to senior status and was also involved with the Limerick U-20s last year.

Meanwhile, Conor McKenna is to decide on what AFL club he will pitch in with over the coming days.

The Tyrone man is back in Australia and has been with the Brisbane Lions, St Kilda, Port Adelaide and Essendon with a view to signing on again.

McKenna has committed to restarting his AFL career which he suspended to come back and play with Tyrone. He played in three championships, winning an All-Ireland title in 2021.

McKenna spoke to Channel 7 in Australia and said he was speaking to "four or five clubs." At 26, he still feels he has a good future in the game.

“I went home and won the premiership (All-Ireland) which is what I wanted to do. After I ticked that box, I was confident I was going to come back at some stage," he told the station.

“After two years out I’ve probably learned to appreciate it more, what mistakes I made and what I did well.”

Darragh Joyce is also in Australia exploring the prospect of extending his AFL career after his six-year spell with St Kilda came to an end earlier this year.