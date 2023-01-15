Rathmore make it a double by bringing All-Ireland Intermediate Football title home to Kerry

15 January 2023; Rathmore celebrate after their side's victory in the AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Final match between Galbally Pearses of Tyrone and Rathmore of Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Rathmore made it a productive day for Kerry club football as they secured the county’s second All-Ireland title of the day with a win over Tyrone’s Galbally Pearses in Croke Park.

Rathmore’s story was written by two goalkeepers. Kerry’s All-Ireland winning All Star stopper Shane Ryan operated in the full forward line here and hit 1-3 while their man between the posts Kenneth O’Keeffe made a brilliant save in each half to keep Galbally at bay as the Kerry men followed in the footsteps of Fossa in the junior final and bring an All-Ireland title back to the Kingdom.

There was no discernible rhythm to the first half. Rathmore kicked the first two scores through Mark Ryan and a Chrissy Spiers free inside three minutes but followed that with a fallow period that saw them fail to score for 17 minutes.

In the interim Daniel Kerr and a Conor Donaghy free drew Galbally level before a Donaghy 45 saw them put their noses in front. They had earlier been denied a goal by a fingertip O’Keeffe save.

Shane Ryan levelled things up with a nice point and did even better a few minutes later. A Chrissy Spiers point attempt dropped on top of Ronan McGeary’s bar and back into play.

The net minder showed a poacher’s instinct to punch to the net.

Kerr replied for the Tyrone men but Brendan O’Keeffe and a late Spiers free saw the Kerry side go in leading 1-5 to 0-4 at the break.

Rathmore led by seven points at one stage in the second half and were six to the good when O’Keeffe made his second key save of the day.

A black card for Enda McGarrity down the home straight didn’t help Galbally but the top class place kicking of Donaghy kept their challenge just about alive as they got back to within a goal deep in injury time.

Fittingly, it was who grabbed an important kick out with the last action of the game to ensure that Rathmore became the seventh Kerry club to win this competition.

Scorers – Rathmore: S Ryan 1-3, C Spiers 0-3 (3f), J Darmody 0-2, M Ryan, B O’Keeffe, M Reen 0-1 each. Galbally: C Donaghy 0-7 (5f, 2 ‘45), D Kerr 0-3 (1f), R Nugent 0-1.

Rathmore: K O’Keeffe; J O’Sullivan, A Moynihan, D Murphy; A Dineen, P Murphy, F Holohan; M Ryan, C Ryan; B O’Keeffe, C Spiers, B Friel; J Moynihan, J Darmody, S Ryan. Subs: C O’Connor for O’Sullivan (BS 35), M Reen for Moynihan (56), J O’Sullivan for Dineen (58), A Darmody for J Darmody (61), D Rahilly for Spiers (66).

Galbally: R McGeary; C Quinn, C Donnelly, M Lennon; C Morris, L Rafferty, J Hetherington; E McGarrity, C Donnelly; S Wylie, R Nugent, B Carberry; C Donaghy, S Murphy, D Kerr. Subs: A Carberry for B Carberry (HT), F McGarrity for Cormaic Donnelly (50), S Mulgrew for Wylie (56).

Referee: B Tiernan (Dublin).