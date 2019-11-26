Ranking the top 50 Dublin players of the Millennium: 40-31

TODAY: NUMBERS 40-31 TOMORROW: 30-21

DAY two of five in our search for the greatest Dublin footballer of the millennium, and we already the Twittersphere arguments have started. How have you even included Player Y? And why a Dubs-only poll?

We'll answer the last one first: because The Herald reckons it's only fair to recognise this unprecedented era of All-Ireland dominance including the first ever five-in-a-row. This is no ordinary Dublin team; what they have achieved is extraordinary.

By the same token, we hope this list places in context how the previous generation of noughties stalwarts compared. Natural talent is only one of the yardsticks; consistency of performance and sustained achievement are actually more important.

Today's pick – from Nos 40 to 31 – covers the full gamut from players who won All Stars in the early noughties (Coman Goggins and Ray Cosgrove) to a young gun such as Eoin Murchan who has left an indelible mark on the last two All-Ireland wins.

We have Dessie Farrell, who would doubtless be higher if his nineties exploits were allowed to be factored in.

We have Eoghan O'Gara, recently retired with seven All-Irelands; Kevin Nolan, so vital to the breakthrough win of 2011; and current stars like David Byrne, Niall Scully and John Small. Plus Paul Griffin, whose defensive career started so brightly but was ultimately derailed by injury.

Coman Goggins - 40

To contrast the image of Goggins lifting the Delaney Cup in 2002 with one of Stephen Cluxton performing the same task at any stage in the last five years is to tell the story of the quantum leap Dublin football has made in the meantime.

As Dublin's only All Star in 2001, when his surging runs from corner-back were one of that team's most penetrative attacking assets, Tommy Lyons made Goggins captain in his first year as manager in 2002, when his finest performance came against Donegal in the All-Ireland quarter-final replay.

The Ballinteer St John's man suffered a broken leg playing for Ireland in the 2001 International Rules series in Adelaide Stadium the previous October and ruptured ankle ligaments in Dublin's Leinster SFC opener against Wexford but recovered to lead the county to their only Leinster title between 1995 and 2005.

Paul Griffin - 39

Pat Gilroy's first permanent captain in 2009 after rotating the honour during his maiden League campaign, Griffin's last Championship match transpired to be the infamous ‘startled earwigs' game later that year.

Having been drafted into the senior setup in his first year out of minor by Tommy Lyons in 2002, Griffin had seven, injury-free years as Dublin's most dependable defender before suffering serious knee damage in a League game against Monaghan in March, 2010.

He wasn't just the well-spoken leader of the group at that time, the Kilmacud Crokes clubman was also the team's stickiest man-marker in a team that had, in the years before his emergence, been notable for a lack of them.

A further setback in 2011 necessitated another year on the sideline, ultimately forcing Griffin to retire from inter-county football before his 30th birthday.

David Byrne - 38

At one stage, the St Olaf's man was one of three people in the Dublin set-up who most commonly referred to themselves as ‘Davy Byrne'.

That was alongside his playing namesake from Ballymun Kickhams and the former goalkeeping coach – and thus took the name ‘David' for sheer convenience.

Made his senior debut in 2015, having captained the Dublin minors to the All-Ireland title in 2012.

He seemed destined to secure a place in the full-back line last summer before a broken bone in his foot set in chain a succession of injuries that kept him out of action for 10 months.

This year, Byrne was more or less an ever-present, starting seven of Dublin's nine championship games and earning an All Star nomination for his body of defensive work.

Eoin Murchan - 37

Easily the smallest man on the list and at 23, the youngest.

As Dessie Farrell, who managed Murchan's All-Ireland Under-21 winning team of 2017 said after their final victory over Galway: “He's a small individual but he's worth his weight in gold.”

That performance, in which Murchan completely bamboozled Michael Daly, convinced Gavin that the size of Na Fianna's man wasn't any real impediment to him cutting it at senior level.

The following year, he claimed more kick-outs in the All-Ireland senior final than any other player and twice put manners on Niall Sludden.

This year, having been selected to start the final replay after injury trouble earlier in the summer, he scored a goal his career will be remembered for, accelerating away from David Moran and knifing a shot across Shane Ryan's body.

Dessie Farrell - 36

Played all of his best football before the turn of the century but didn't bid adieu to inter-county football until 2005.

Farrell captained Dublin under Tommy Carr during their memorable two-game joust with Kerry in Thurles, but endured a stormy relationship with his successor, Tommy Lyons, against whom he mounted an unsuccessful attempted heave at the end of the 2003 season.

Duly, he was dropped from the squad in 2004, playing no part as the wheels came off the wagon against Westmeath.

Lyons recalled him mid-summer though and Farrell managed to force his way back into the starting team.

However, he suffered what was a third ruptured cruciate ligament in a qualifier victory over Roscommon in Croke Park.

Scored a goal with his last touch as a Dublin footballer in the 2005 All-Ireland quarter-final replay defeat to Tyrone in Croke Park.

Kevin Nolan - 35

Around the time of his breakthrough in 2010, Nolan was considered by many close observers as the most cast-iron prospect of the crop of young, athletic defenders Pat Gilroy was throwing into the deep end of inter-county football.

By that stage, he'd already won a club All-Ireland with Kilmacud Crokes and duly, he delivered a Man of the Match performance on September 18, 2011, embellished by a brilliant point in the frenetic closing stages.

Nolan's time with Dublin was cut short, however. Diagnosed as a coeliac after that 2011 win, it was compounded two months later by further diagnosis of a type one diabetes condition.

At 17, Nolan almost signed for Leicester City while Blackburn Rovers were also interested in his talents. He stayed with Dublin until 2015 and more recently, moved to Monaghan, where he plays for Cremartin.

Eoghan O'Gara - 34

It was, as his club colleague Denis Bastick pointed out recently, fitting that O'Gara's last act as a Dublin player was scoring a goal in that dead rubber in Omagh. O'Gara posed a unique, destructive and unpredictable threat in his time on the pitch since 2010.

He missed the 2009 Championship through injury but enjoyed his most consistent run in the team the following season, partnering Bernard Brogan in Pat Gilroy's remodelled Dublin attack, scoring a vital late goal in Dublin's All-Ireland quarter-final victory over then Ulster champions Tyrone in the All-Ireland quarter-final.

He ruptured his ACL in March 2015 and though his opportunities to start were limited in recent seasons, O'Gara was Gavin's ‘bolter' for the 2017 All-Ireland final victory over Mayo. He retired two weeks ago at 34, with seven All-Ireland medals and ten Leinster titles.

Niall Scully - 32

Jim Gavin's decision to hand over the running of Dublin's O'Byrne Cup campaign to Paul Clarke for the past three years has had as much to do with facilitating team holidays in January as it has been a method by which to unearth new talent.

But the big success story of the 2017 campaign, when Dublin beat Louth in the final, was Niall Scully. His emergence was timely.

At one stage, Paul Flynn and Diarmuid Connolly were both considered irreplaceable as playmaking half-forwards but Scully's mobility and careful use of the ball saw the Templeogue/ Synge Street man imbed himself in Gavin's starting attack.

He scored three goals in the 2018 Championship, including one in the All-Ireland final victory over Tyrone and two against Donegal in the Super 8s clash.

John Small - 31

Such was his reputation, Small was drafted immediately into the Dublin senior squad in his first year out of minor in 2012 but found the acclimatisation process difficult and drifted away.

Made his Championship debut in 2015 alongside Brian Fenton and Davy Byrne and since 2016, has been a vital component of Jim Gavin's defence.

A robust and tenacious man-marker, Small has frequently skated the line between aggression and ill-discipline in his customary task of tacking the opposition's most dynamic ball-carrier. Earned the unwanted distinction of being sent off in consecutive All-Ireland finals in 2017 and '18 but was Man of the Match in the drawn 2016 final against Mayo.

This year, Small eclipsed Stephen O'Brien in both All-Ireland finals – the man considered Kerry's best Footballer of the Year contender prior to the drawn game failed to win an All Star.

