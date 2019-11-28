Ranking the top 50 Dublin players of the Millennium: 30-21

In part three of a five-part series, we pick the best 50 Dublin footballers from the year 2000 to the present day

In part three of a five-part series, we pick the best 50 Dublin footballers from the year 2000 to the present day

Part three and the air is beginning to get noticeably thin in our list of the top 50 Dublin footballers of this millennium to date.

Today’s pick – from numbers 30 to 21 – contains the man who captained Dublin to arguably their most iconic and probably most important All-Ireland, Bryan Cullen.

It also has the names of two Dubs, Denis Bastick and Paddy Andrews, who possess eleven celtic crosses between them.

Intermingled among that heavily-medalled pair are the likes of Paddy Christie, Shane Ryan and Conal Keaney, none of whom got to lift Sam Maguire in their distinguished time with Dublin - and indeed Jason Sherlock, whose 1995 All-Ireland success isn’t admissible as evidence for this list given it came before the turn of the century.

Proof then that medals aren’t the only metric by which this ranking is constructed.

It is a feature of these kind of lists that it is eminently easier to make the case that a player be higher up the charts than it is to identify the man or men who should be bumped down the charts to accommodate.

Brian Howard, by way of relevant example, will surely feature much higher if a similar list is complied in ten years’ time.

– Frank Roche and Conor McKeon

Brian Howard - 30

Just as the ‘shimmy’ became Seán Cavanagh’s trademark move in possession and Colm Cooper was synonymous with his evasive dummy solo, Brian Howard is quickly becoming known for his lethal 90 degree sidestep.

The Raheny man’s suitability for the big stage was prophesised by none other than Diarmuid Connolly at the end of 2017 and duly, he has won All Stars in both seasons since.

Who could forget his part in Jack McCaffrey’s superb goal in this year’s drawn All-Ireland final, the product of a stunning catch from a raking, pinpoint Stephen Cluxton kick-out?

The epitome of a modern wing-forward and a superb, composed ball-carrier, Howard’s versatility means he could play at centre-back or midfield for the next decade. His All Stars have been won in midfield and centre-back, despite playing the majority of his time at half-forward.

Paddy Christie - 29

In the four Leinster finals of ‘Pillar’ Caffrey’s reign as manager between 2005 and ’08, he fielded four different men at full-back. Caffrey tells that story to illustrate the gaping hole in his defensive options in the years between Paddy Christie’s exit and eventual Rory O’Carroll’s arrival.

Initially drafted into the Dublin set-up by Mickey Whelan, Christie is one of the ‘Inbetweeners’ who came on to the Dublin scene just after the 1995 All-Ireland success and soldiered with distinction through the lean times as a reliable and totemic full-back.

If anything, his contribution to Dublin football increased after his retirement from playing, coaching the likes of Philly McMahon and James McCarthy to underage success with Ballymun Kickhams.

Christie also worked with the likes of Evan Comerford and Seán Bugler as Dublin minor manager.

Conal Keaney - 28

Began his senior inter-county days in 2001, during his Leaving Cert, when making his senior hurling championship debut in the Leinster SHC against Laois.

Keaney played hurling for three years at senior level but demonstrated such a flair for football during Dublin’s maiden All-Ireland U21 win in 2003 that Tommy Lyons’ pursuit of his talents was inevitable.

Duly switched codes in 2004 for seven summers, during which time he helped Dublin to win five Leinster senior football championships, becoming a vital part of the team’s attack – a sturdy ball-winner with a big, accurate left foot.

In 2010, Keaney started only one of Dublin’s championship matches and switched back to hurling for the following year after repeated overtures from Anthony Daly. He remains part of the Dublin hurling panel, 18 years after making his debut.

Jason Sherlock - 27

For all the hoopla about ‘Jayomania’ in 1995, Sherlock had some of his best years as a Dublin footballer after the turn of the century. Perhaps not coincidentally, that was around the time his celebrity faded, as did rumblings of a potential move to a soccer team in England.

It was also during those seasons that he morphed from sprightly, goal-scorer to cerebral playmaker, although one of his best scoring performances came on a day to forget for Dublin: when Páidí Ó Sé’s Westmeath shocked them in the 2004 Leinster SFC.

The end came for Sherlock as a Dublin footballer in 2010, after 15 years in blue, when Gilroy – a former team mate - informed him he was no longer part of his plans.

Now a key member of Jim Gavin’s backroom team, Sherlock has worked in the role of attacking co-ordinator since 2015.

Ger Brennan - 26

The story goes that Mickey Whelan spotted a 15-year-old Brennan, a dervish of positive energy, repelling all-comers in a club match and declared: ‘I’m going to build a team around that kid’.

As it turned out, he built two: the St Vincent’s All-Ireland club winning team of 2008 and the Dublin side of 2011, both of which were heavily influenced by Brennan’s hardy yet cerebral presence at centre-back.

He played a significant role in both the 2011 and ’13 All-Ireland finals, kicking a stunning long-range point off his lesser-spotted right foot in the latter.

Brennan was plagued by injury thereafter, missing the 2014 championship due to an Achilles problem, before withdrawing from the squad in July ’15 and retiring at the end of that season.

He did, however, captain Vincent’s to the 2014 All-Ireland club title, his second.

Shane Ryan lining out at midfield against Tyrone in 2008. Picture credit: Stephen McCarthy / Sportsfile

Shane Ryan - 25

No player benefitted from Stephen Cluxton’s re-thinking of the kick-out quite as much as Ryan, who won an All Star in 2008 in midfield – but whose remarkable athleticism saw him feature in practically every line of the Dublin team at some stage or other.

A hurler of prodigious talent (Nicky English once half-jokingly said he’d take Ryan in Tipperary under the parentage rule if such a facility was available), Ryan began his career with Dublin playing both codes, before switching exclusively to football in 2004.

Powerfully-built and blessed with explosive acceleration, he became one of the team’s chief ball-carriers under ‘Pillar’ Caffrey and eventually, settled into an effective midfield partnership with Ciarán Whelan.

Ryan returned to the hurlers in 2010, after a peripheral first season under Gilroy.

Bryan Cullen - 24

Immortalised as much for the addendum to his speech (‘See yiz in Coppers’) as the fact he was captain when Dublin ended their All-Ireland drought in 2011.

The Skerries man was a minor prodigy, initially anticipated to be a centre-back of the same stylings/influence as Kevin Moran or Keith Barr.

He adapted almost immediately to seniordom, albeit in a wing-forward role in which he eventually won an All-Ireland.

After the ‘startled earwigs’ performance of 2009, Cullen returned to DCU, won a second Sigerson Cup and subsequently, found a place in Gilroy’s starting 15 and eventually, as his All-Ireland winning captain.

Retired in January 2015 at the age of 30, Cullen has worked as High Performance Manager for Dublin GAA since 2016 and has been an important component in the success of Jim Gavin’s backroom team for the past four years.

Barry Cahill - 23

One of the oddities of Dublin’s story this decade is that Cahill won his All-Ireland in 2011 at centre-forward.

Prior to that season, he had not only been recognised as a defender, but arguably Dublin’s most consistent performer across the defensive positions for the best part of a decade.

One of a raft of players promoted to the senior ranks in 2002 by Tommy Lyons, Cahill ruptured his ACL in 2003 but went on to win his only All Star in 2007 by way of cementing his reputation as one of the best wing-backs in the game at that time.

When Gilroy flooded his squad with young, athletic defenders in 2010, Cahill required a new home and having played much of the 2011 League in midfield, he took on a ‘holding’ centre-forward role in the championship, dovetailing neatly with Alan Brogan, with whom he had shared most of his footballing career.

Dennis Bastick - 22

The contradiction of Bastick’s Dublin career can be summarise in the fact that he didn’t play a senior championship match for Dublin until he was 29 and yet finished with five All-Ireland medals.

Discipline issues were a feature of Bastick’s earliest exposure to inter-county football and after repeated transgressions, ‘Pillar’ Caffrey deemed him too hot-headed to handle.

As it happened, that sort of aggression was exactly what Pat Gilroy was looking for in his reconstruction of the Dublin team in 2010, albeit a slightly more refined version.

Bastick’s route back to senior football took in an All-Ireland Junior win in 2008, when Jonny Cooper, Mick Fitzsimons, Darren Daly and Eoghan O’Gara were all part of the team.

He became one of the senior group’s leaders, playing a key role in the 2011, ’13 and ’15 All-Ireland finals.

Paddy Andrews - 21

It seems utterly bizarre now to recall that Andrews was handed the responsibility of marking Colm Cooper in the 2009 All-Ireland quarter-final. If that wasn’t damaging enough, he was also one of six players dropped by Pat Gilroy at the end of the 2011 League campaign.

To his credit, the Brigid’s man is the only one of that sextet to climb back up the mountain after such a steep fall.

It helped that he had worked with Jim Gavin in 2009, when Andrews was the star turn in a Dublin U21 team that lost an All-Ireland semi-final to Cork.

But he justified his near constant place in Gavin’s senior attack thereafter, starting the 2013, ’15, ’16 and ’17 All-Ireland finals, despite intense forward competition. A skilled, meticulous finisher, arguably Andrews’ finest individual performance came in the 2015 All-Ireland semi-final replay against Mayo, when he kicked 0-5 off Keith Higgins.

