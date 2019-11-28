Ranking the top 50 Dublin footballers of the Millennium: 20-11

We are now talking heavyweight heroes of the Hill, starting with Kevin McManamon, Gaelic football’s most famous super-sub since Séamus Darby.

Curiously, while Kevin Mac never received the individual validation of an All Star award, the next nine on our list are all double recipients at least – Paul Mannion, at No 12, has won three.

Featuring one place ahead of Mannion is Diarmuid Connolly … and we can already hear the outrage from diehard supporters of the mercurial wizard of Marino.

Quite a few Dubs would have Connolly at No 1 – or in the top five at least. An opinion to which they are perfectly entitled; and if God-given genius were the sole yardstick, we’d quite probably agree.

Still, as stressed all week, natural talent is only one of the metrics. Sustained achievement, consistency of performance and All-Ireland heroics were more relevant to this assessment.

In this Decade of the Dubs there have been six Footballers of the Year from the capital. In this millennium, ten Dublin players have won a minimum of three All Stars.

So let’s await tomorrow’s top ten before passing ultimate judgement!

GAA Newsletter

Kevin McManamon - 20

Rarely has a footballer who has finished more games than he started been so revered. He may not have always warmed to the title, but Kevin Mac is the ultimate marquee super-sub.

Reality No 1: The pivotal breakthrough of 2011 wouldn’t have happened but for his match-turning goal against Kerry.

Possibility No 2: The Jim Gavin era might have been stuck at first base but for his looping goal to finally crack Kerry’s resistance in that classic 2013 semi-final.

Yet there’s more to the Jude’s dynamo of the bustling gait than iconic goals off the bench.

He has been a consistently positive influence since his debut in 2010, scoring 8-47 in 58 SFC appearances. He has featured in every All-Ireland final: a sub in six, he started both 2016 deciders.

Speed, directness and savage work ethic have made him a legend

Philly McMahon - 19

Uncompromising marker of marquee forwards. Ball-playing and sometimes prolific counter-attacker. Seven-time All-Ireland winner. Double All Star. Occasional controversy magnet. Entrepreneur. Social activist. Sports Book of the Year winner. Champion of his beloved and oft-maligned Ballymun. Dublin’s most engaging interviewee.

Safe to say, Philly has been many things during his decade and more of high-octane county service. Received his call-up from Paul Caffrey in 2008. Pat Gilroy dropped him from the squad – “the best thing that happened,” he’d later reflect.

Restored by Gilroy in 2010, McMahon became a pillar of the full-back line: he appeared off the bench in the 2011 and ’19 All-Ireland (replay) finals but started the five triumphs in between. Career high came in 2015, when Aidan O’Shea and Colm Cooper were eclipsed and even outscored.

Mick Fitzsimons - 18

For so long unheralded amid a galaxy of stars, the world has belatedly come to appreciate the genius of Mick Fitz.

Never one to spray an ambitious foot-pass where a simple offload sufficed, he is the consummate man-marker: disciplined, sticky, persistent, with octopus hands for the perfectly-timed dispossession. He couldn’t suppress David Clifford in this year’s replay (who could?) yet was lauded for his textbook defending.

A junior All-Ireland winner in 2008, Fitzsimons was promoted by Gilroy in ‘10 and has been there since, albeit not always in favour. Of his seven All-Irelands, 2013 was the only occasion he didn’t see final game-time.

Man of the Match in the ‘16 final replay; an All Star in ’17 and ’19 … and even kicked his first Dublin point (from his first ever shot, in his 100th game!) against Louth last May.

Rory O’Carroll - 17

His comeback season may have failed to ignite, but that is no yardstick on which to judge O’Carroll’s pivotal role in the early glory years.

Several square pegs in round holes had been tried before Rory arrived and immediately looked born to be Dublin’s full-back for a generation.

He had debuted in 2009 only to promptly go travelling – an early sign of that independent mind. For six seasons from 2010 he was immovable, winning three All-Irelands and two All Stars (2013 and ’15; we reckon it should have been more).

O’Carroll wasn’t here to play ball – no matter. Upright and powerful, he was strong in the air and relished his suffocating job-spec. When he left for New Zealand in 2016, many feared Dublin would never replace him. They thrived in his absence; but would they have done so beforehand? Doubtful.

Ciarán Whelan - 16

The greatest Dub of the modern era never to win a Celtic Cross, and a cult hero who had it all: powerhouse physique and soaring leap, supreme athleticism, especially in his younger days when he marauded forward to score some stunning goals and points.

Won his maiden All Star in 1999 (outside this poll’s remit) but was a driving force as Dublin ended a seven-year Leinster famine in ’02 and central to their provincial five-in-a-row from ’05, landing his second All Star in ’07.

Had several (rarely enjoyed) half-forward forays under Tommy Lyons but ‘Whelo’ was a midfielder first and foremost. Of all the highlights, one stands out: the first half of their 2005 Tyrone stalemate, when he cleanly caught seven kick-outs.

Retired in ’09, having entered as an early sub against Kerry, the game already gone. An ill-deserved swansong.

Jonny Cooper - 15

Perhaps the most driven Dub of all, Cooper’s obsession for self-improvement and forensic study of the defensive arts saw him become one of Gavin’s ‘Indispensables’ during the five-in-a-row quest. A man-marking pest with oodles of football too.

Yet his place in history was never pre-ordained. Dublin’s All-Ireland U21 captain in 2010 was overlooked for senior promotion by Gilroy in the breakthrough year of ’11 – and handed the No 33 jersey for the 2012 Leinster final.

Cooper took these messages on the chin and has flourished under Gavin’s watch, starting all eight All-Ireland finals (two draws included).

There have been setbacks: a first half black card against Mayo in the ’16 replay, and this year’s dismissal for three rash fouls on David Clifford. But he made the most of his replay reprieve, and perhaps a freer defensive role awaits in 2020.

Con O’Callaghan - 14

A safe prediction: if this hit-parade was five years later, he’d be significantly higher. However, we can only assess his impact over three full seasons (he’d a minimal bench role in 2016) and can’t include his Cuala hurling heroics.

From 2017, which began with U21 glory, O’Callaghan has been a man in a hurry. His breakthrough All Star year was showcased by sublime individual goals against Tyrone and Mayo. His 2018 form dipped slightly – until an influential climax against Galway and Tyrone.

And this year? Ask Lee Keegan, Tom O’Sullivan & Co: he was virtually unmarkable. Cue a second All Star and deserved Footballer of the Year nomination.

The King Con package? Prodigious fielding for someone who’s not the tallest. Brute power. Sharp and accurate feet: he has tallied 8-45 in 24 SFC games. And, above all, ruthless, go-for-the-jugular ambition.

Michael D Macauley - 13

A late bloomer at 23; and not your conventional footballer, as befits his basketball background. Yet Macauley’s leg-pumping power and athleticism have been a pulverising weapon for many years.

On foot of Ballyboden’s county title success and Gilroy’s need for a different midfield dynamic, MDMA hit the inter-county scene like a thunderbolt in 2010, a high-energy catalyst for Dublin’s ‘back door’ coming-of-age.

He was better again in 2011 (cue his first of seven All-Irelands and first of two All Stars) and reached his Footballer of the Year zenith in ’13.

Curiously, Macauley’s influence has been more sporadic during the five-in-a-row – the only All-Irelands he started were the drawn finals of ’16 and ’19. But his latest summer, his best in years and unusually crowned by three goals, still earned another All Star nomination.

Paul Mannion - 12

Close to the complete package, the only minor cavil being his left foot is so much more prolific than his right.

From the moment Gavin gave him his 2013 league baptism, the then-teenager revealed the electrifying speed and radar of a predator ready made for the big stage.

His first All-Ireland final, that year, ended in early injury.

His UCD studies took him to China in 2015 so he missed out on year one of the Drive for Five; while he was mostly an impact sub in ‘16 before a final replay recall against Mayo.

The last three seasons, though, have given us ‘Peak Mannion’ and yielded three consecutive All Stars.

Now a physical specimen to match the latent talent, his tackling technique is phenomenal for a forward while his point-scoring reached new SFC heights in 2019 with 0-28 from play.

Diarmuid Connolly - 11

Should he not be higher? If genius were the main metric, he’d be near top spot itself.

The unavoidable caveat is that, for myriad reasons, Connolly has been a sporadic presence these past three seasons … and even then produced that game-altering cameo against Mayo in 2017.

When on his game, he makes football look ridiculously easy. Has been a hero of the Hill (and frequent lightning rod for controversy) since 2007. Peaked in the years after Gavin took over: won All Stars in ’14 and ’16, while his 2014 club final display, for St Vincent’s against Castlebar, was a virtuoso masterclass.

A ball-winner who glides across the turf, can laser-guide a 50-metre pass and score off either foot … even without all the media kerfuffle, the exits and Bostonian subplots and prodigal return, ‘Dermo’ is one hell of a story.

TOMORROW: We reveal the top 10

Herald Sport