Ranking the new football managers in 14 counties

Martin Breheny

There has to be an underlying sense that appointments are an appropriate fit

Like all his predecessors, Mayo manager Kevin McStay will be judged solely on whether Sam Maguire comes to Castlebar. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

Like all his predecessors, Mayo manager Kevin McStay will be judged solely on whether Sam Maguire comes to Castlebar. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Does it look a right fit? That’s a crucial question about new managements, probably even as important as many of the other aspects involved in appointments.

If it doesn’t appear right, it probably won’t work, certainly not to the degree expected in these demanding times. It’s an instinct thing – some appointments hit the spot, while others don’t. Fourteen counties head towards 2023 with new football managers, a massive turnover which will add to the intrigue. Here’s my ranking order under the ‘Does it look a right fit?’ heading.​

