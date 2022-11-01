Does it look a right fit? That’s a crucial question about new managements, probably even as important as many of the other aspects involved in appointments.

If it doesn’t appear right, it probably won’t work, certainly not to the degree expected in these demanding times. It’s an instinct thing – some appointments hit the spot, while others don’t. Fourteen counties head towards 2023 with new football managers, a massive turnover which will add to the intrigue. Here’s my ranking order under the ‘Does it look a right fit?’ heading.​

1. Kevin McStay (Mayo)

He has looked an ideal fit for a long time but never more so than now when he takes over his native county, having accumulated vast managerial experience.

He has surrounded himself with equally seasoned campaigners. Question is – can they find that intangible extra which has eluded previous Mayo managements because, like all their predecessors, they will be judged solely on whether Sam Maguire comes to Castlebar.​

2. Dessie Dolan (Westmeath)

Continuity was important after Jack Cooney’s departure and who better to provide it than Dolan and John Keane, who were part of the management that steered Westmeath to Tailteann Cup success, thus guaranteeing them a place in next year’s Sam Maguire Cup tier? This set-up will work.​

3. John Cleary (Cork)

Took over as interim manager mid-season this year and had little chance to change very much, so 2023 will bring the first opportunity to fully impose his philosophy. Like McStay in Mayo, it’s a job he should have been given a long time ago. He’ll shake up what has been an embarrassingly poor scene. A change of culture is badly needed.​

4. Colm O’Rourke (Meath)

Now for an answer to ‘what if!’ It’s a question Royal supporters have been asking for a long time as they considered what an O’Rourke management regime would look like.

His appointment has certainly sparked interest in Meath – and, indeed, beyond – but will it drive a performance improvement? The probable answer is ‘yes’.​

5. Liam Kearns (Offaly)

One of the most experienced bosses on the circuit, having previously been in charge of Limerick, Laois and Tipperary, he looks a good fit in Offaly, a county with a somewhat turbulent managerial history over the last 20 years.​

6. Vinny Corey (Monaghan)

Some other names – outsiders mostly – were linked with the job before Monaghan opted for one of their own, who had given such outstanding service as a player.

He knows the Monaghan scene in great detail, which will be a big help. A possible downside is that he will be dealing with several ex-colleagues from his playing days. That can be tricky, especially when it comes to telling them their time is up.​

7. John Hegarty (Wexford)

A solid appointment as Wexford look to one of their own after having had several outside managers over the past 20 years.

He faces a tough task. Wexford finished sixth in Division 4 this year and have an average league placing of 27th (of 32) over the last seven seasons. There’s no instant fix here.​

8. Paddy Carr (Donegal)

It’s not a question of whether Carr, who will have Armagh’s Aidan O’Rourke as coach, is right for the job, more an issue of where Donegal stand right now. There’s a sense that they’re stagnant and in need of tactical and personnel adjustments. That could take time, but patience isn’t a plentiful commodity anywhere and not in a county like Donegal.​

9. Conor Laverty (Down)

Down’s rebuild will take time as they’re starting from a very low base. Laverty’s appointment is progressive but only if he can get the entire county behind the project.​

10. Paddy Christie (Longford)

His first job as an inter-county manager, having gained valuable experience with Tipperary. He was aboard one of the many tickets put together by Mayo contenders this year. Once Longford looked outside, Christie was a reasonable fit.​

11. Davy Burke (Roscommon)

It took Roscommon a long time to find a replacement for Anthony Cunningham, which was surprising for a Division 1 team. It’s a big chance and a big challenge for Burke.​

12. Ray Dempsey (Limerick)

A candidate for the Mayo job, this will be a difficult assignment. The Limerick scene is brand new to him, so it will be very much a question of learning on the job with a squad he won’t have seen playing very often.​

13. Oisín McConville (Wicklow)

Wicklow have had quite a few outside managers but only hit the jackpot with Mick O’Dwyer. This will be a tough start to McConville’s inter-county management career.​

14. Andy McEntee (Antrim)

On June 6, he closed the Royal door behind him. On July 11, he was appointed Antrim manager. It was an unusually quick turnaround. Managing the consistently lowest-ranked Ulster county is a difficult job.

Any chance RTÉ might debate deal?

​Did you know that RTÉ has tightened its grip on GAA broadcasting coverage? Unless you were on a TV/radio detox, you can’t have missed it as RTÉ trumpeted it long and loudly.

Fair enough – business is business and they are merely trying to highlight their broader control of GAA coverage, a process helped greatly by Sky’s exit.

It changed the landscape and will have implications for the GAA, not least in revenue terms.

There was lots of discussion elsewhere about the impact of the new arrangements, but not on RTÉ, who confined themselves to self-congratulation.

“This agreement represents an enormous step forward in coverage for our national games,” declared Declan McBennett, RTÉ’s head of sport.

Really? There are solid counter-arguments to that view but don’t expect them to be discussed on RTÉ.

Self-interest sees to that. Not exactly public service broadcasting at its finest.

The full story of GAA and Covid

​People. Pandemonium, Politics.

“Here are their stories,” writes Damian Lawlor in the prologue to his new book After The Storm (The GAA, Covid and the Power of People).

The many and varied stories encompass every human emotion across the premier community organisation at a time when the entire country was struggling with a sense of dread, confusion and fear as it grappled with Covid’s devastating impact.

Lawlor knits it together skilfully with recalls of deep personal experiences from individuals who endured particularly difficult times, intermingled with the wider social, economic and political implications which Covid inflicted on society in this country.

“Through it all, GAA people rallied. Their stories, and the story of the GAA itself, now need to be told,” writes Lawlor.

He has done that a superbly crafted 300-page book which will stand the test of time as a fascinating insight to an extraordinary period in Irish and world history.