Rampant first half sets the tone as Kilcoo march on to Ulster club final

KILCOO remain on course to retain their Ulster and All-Ireland Club football titles following this comfortable win over Enniskillen Gaels in the provincial semi-final at the Athletic Grounds.

The reigning champions bossed the first-half but were reined in when their opponents rallied in the third quarter before Kilcoo further cemented their dominance in the final quarter.

Such was Kilcoo’s overall supremacy in the first-half that their beleaguered opponents were forced to wait until the 24th minute for their opening score.

In contrast, Kilcoo launched a tidal wave of attacks which not only yielded a rich harvest of scores but impacted hugely on the Enniskillen side’s morale.

With just ten minutes gone, Kilcoo had roared into a 1-2 to nil lead with Shealan Johnston thundering in their goal, which he complemented with a point with his brother Ryan grabbing the other.

With Anthony Morgan and Aaron Morgan on top at midfeld, Kilcoo maintained the pressure and when Paul Devlin (free) and Conor Laverty added further points, things began to look extremely ominous for the Gaels.

John Reihill provided only the slightest morsel of hope for Enniskillen when he fisted over a point but this merely proved the signal for Kilcoo to step on the accelerator again.

Daryl Branagan surged forward to snap up an impressive brace of points and when Ceilum Doherty and Aaron Branagan also hit the target Kilcoo were in overdrive ,with Shealan Johnston stabbing in their second goal just on half-time to give his side a 2-8 to 0-1 advantage.

But it was a rather different story after the break. With substitute Eoin Beacom making a big impact and their defence looking more solid, the Gaels enjoyed something of a purple patch when they hit an unanswered 1-5 with Beacom drilling in their goal.

The Fermanagh side carried a real threat for the first time in the game and indeed looked to be getting the measure of the Down champions.

But when Kilcoo turned to their substitutes’ bench they discovered the energy and drive they required to close out the game.

They began to power forward just as they had done in the first half and when Aaron Morgan drilled in their third goal they began to look comfortable again.

Enniskillen tried hard to stay in contention but Kilcoo’s experience and fitness were to stand them in good stead in the closing stages.

Morgan’s goal clearly revitalised the side and when Eugene Branagan and Paul Devlin tacked on points this gave further lustre to the final scoreline.

The long-serving Paul Devlin, though, believes that Kilcoo can take nothing for granted going forward.

“We knew that Enniskillen would be tough opponents but maybe they did not get the first-half they wanted. They came back at us in the third quarter and took their scores well but thankfully we were able to regain our cohesion and finish strongly. We had to work hard for this win but you don’t expect progress to come easy. While it’s great to be in another Ulster final we have to go out and start from scratch again,” said Devlin.

Kilcoo: N Kane; N Branagan, R McEvoy, A Branagan (0-1} T Fettes, D Branagan (0-2), M Rooney (0-1); Aaron Morgan (1-0), Anthony Morgan; C Doherty (0-2), R Johnston (0-1), S Johnston (2-1); C Laverty (0-1), J Johnston, P Devlin (0-04, 4fs). Subs: E Branagan (0-1) for A Branagan (ht), Aidan Brangan for Morgan (50), G McEvoy for J Johnston (58), M Hynes for S Johnston (58), S Og McCusker for Laverty (59).

Enniskillen Gaels: C Newman; J Tierney, A Nolan, J Ferguson; J Horan (0-1), J Cassidy, C Watson (0-1); B Horan, R O’Callaghan (0-2); N McDermott, R McDonald, C McShea; C Love (0-1,f) J Reihill (0-1), C Smith. Subs: P Reihill for McDermott (20), E Beacom (1-3,1f) for Smith (h-t), C Quinn for Ferguson (48), R Bogue for Watson (48), P Cassidy for McDonald (59).

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone).