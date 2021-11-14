Ramor United see off Gowna to win first Cavan title since 2016

RAMOR United are Cavan champions for the fifth time, their first senior football success since 2016, following victory over Gowna in Kingspan Breffni Park today.

The game was notable too for the presence of Maggie Farrelly, the first woman to referee a senior men’s county final in GAA history.

After a stodgy, tense drawn final last week, this game was played in a different gear. Ramor set a scorching early pace, plundering an early goal and never relinquishing their lead from the second minute on.

Organised and disciplined, Ramor won because of their sharper forwards, only three of whom scored but who scored enough to keep Gowna outside swinging distance all through.

Confirmation that the game would take a very different complexion to last week’s draw came early.

Ten points each was the size of reward for their exertions the first day. Ramor had that tallied by the water break here.

By then, they were nine points up at 1-8 to 0-2 and aficionados of Cavan football were already declaring the contest to be over.

They did it by reworking their game plan completely.

It didn’t exactly work out that way but Ramor controlled the sway and swell of the game thereafter.

Where last week, Ramor were slow and measured, here they were direct, nourishing their inside forward with early delivery.

The ball in was good; both sharp and accurate. But Ramor’s inside men kept end of their bargain too.

Between them, James Brady (1-5, 2f), Ado Cole (0-3) and Seán Evoy (0-3, 1f) accounted for all of Ramor’s first half scores - 1-10 from just 12 chances.

That statistic was preserved right to the end, the trio hitting all of Ramor’s 1-15.

SCORERS – Ramor United: J Brady 1-8 (0-4f), S McEvoy 0-4 (2f), A Cole 0-3. Gowna: R Fitzpatrick (3f), C Madden (4f) 0-4 each, O Pierson, C Madden 0-2 each, A Brady, C Casey 0-1 each.

RAMOR UNITED: L Brady; C Maguire, D Barkey, M Magee; A O’Connell, J Brady, M Magee; L Caffrey, E Maguire; B Smith, B O’Connell, S Cadden; J Brady, A Cole, S McEvoy. Subs: J Maguire for Caffrey (40), G Mannion for Smith (47), J Bradley for C Maguire (60)

GOWNA: R Bannon; J Madden, M McKeever, R McGahern; C Madden, Cian Brady, Cormac Brady; R Donohue, R Brady; R Fitzpatrick, O Pierson, T Madden; A Brady, C Madden, C Casey. Subs: R Keogh for Pierson (43 inj), S Harton for Fitzpatrick (53 inj), G Pearson for A Brady (62)

REF: M Farrelly (Laragh United)