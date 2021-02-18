| 6.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Radical proposals need to be examined to stop Dublin’s dominance

Pat Spillane

Dublin celebrate six-in-a-row Expand

Close

Dublin celebrate six-in-a-row

Dublin celebrate six-in-a-row

Dublin celebrate six-in-a-row

It might have been Valentine's Day last Sunday - but I'm not in the mood for spreading the love this morning.

Instead, I'm donning my cranky cap and delivering a Sermon from the Mount designed to annoy, generate loads of outrage and secure maximum publicity.

There is no shortage of topics available which are guaranteed to provoke an avalanche of outrage from the keyboard warriors.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy