'Quirke is a good, strong man in the dressing-room' - Laois boss aiming to do a 'Micko' and shock the Dubs

Tommy Lyons led the Sky Blues into a Laois trap, but this is a very different team facing the O'Moore men

Following the maestro: Laois manager Mike Quirke talking to his players earlier this season – he would like nothing better than to repeat the feat of fellow Kerryman Mick O'Dywer. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Following the maestro: Laois manager Mike Quirke talking to his players earlier this season – he would like nothing better than to repeat the feat of fellow Kerryman Mick O’Dywer. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Frank Roche Email

Two autobiographical recollections of a tumultuous event that has gone down in Laois history, and Dublin infamy.

"There's always a swagger about Dublin teams in Croke Park so if you show them too much respect, they'll destroy you. You've got to be bold and confident, stare them straight in the eye, take them on, make them think, give them headaches, disrupt their pattern and, for God's sake, don't allow Hill 16 to become a factor. In 2003, Laois were perfectly primed to do all of that."

So wrote Mick O'Dwyer in Blessed and Obsessed.

