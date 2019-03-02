Two second-half goals from sub Cory Quinn helped Down to a fourth straight win, enhancing their promotion prospects from Division 3.

Two second-half goals from sub Cory Quinn helped Down to a fourth straight win, enhancing their promotion prospects from Division 3.

Quinn double sinks Offaly as Down record fourth consecutive win in Division Three

Down led 0-8 to 0-6 after a balanced first half but the home side were dominant after the break, with Donal O’Hare teeing up Quinn for the opening goal after 53 minutes.

His low shot across goal into the far corner of the net opened up a 1-10 to 0-7 lead and in stoppage time, Quinn added a second goal on the break to push Offaly down into the relegation places.

Bernard Allen and O’Hare both hit 0-6, Allen’s all from frees, but the loss of Shane Horan — who scored two good points early on — through injury early in the second half weakened Offaly’s challenge further.

Caolan Mooney nailed two points from play early on, while O’Hare sold a superb solo dummy and scored with the outside of the boot in the best point of the game. The sides were level four times in the first 25 minutes but Down scored three of the four points before the break, through Kevin McKernan and O’Hare.

Kilmacud Crokes’ Horan scored Offaly’s only points from play (two) in the first half, with Allen’s four frees keeping them in touch.

Offaly struggled with the wind at their backs in the second half with Allen missing a couple of frees. Down look good for automatic promotion.

Scorers — Down: D O’Hare 0-6 (4f); C Quinn 2-0; C Mooney 0-2; J Johnston, K McKernan, D O’Hagan, R Burns (‘45’) 0-1 each. Offaly: B Allen 0-6 (6f); S Horan 0-2; N McNamee, P Cunningham (f) 0-1 each.

Down: R Burns; G Collins, R Wells, R McAleenan; P Laverty, C Flanagan, D O’Hagan; C Mooney, J Flynn; D Guinness, C Poland, R Johnston; J Johnston, D O’Hare, K McKernan.

Subs: C Quinn for Flynn (24), C Maginn for Collins (44), O McCabe for R Johnston (66), D McKibben for Laverty (69).

Offaly: P Dunican; D Hogan, E Rigney, D Dempsey; C Donohoe, J Maloney, P McConway; E Carroll, C Manigan; S Horan, P Cunningham, N Darby; B Allen, A Sullivan, R McNamee. Subs: N McNamee for Horan (40), S Tierney for R McNamee (55), D Molloy for Carroll (61), C Carroll for Donohoe (62), N Bracken for Mangan (69)

Referee: A Nolan (Wicklow)

Win One of Five Pairs of Tickets to Ireland v France - Click here

Online Editors