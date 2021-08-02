Questions still remain but Dublin would benefit from showing far more adventure

Before yesterday’s match, there were still many questions to be answered in relation to Dublin’s potential to defend their All-Ireland title. And, to be honest, I’m not sure they delivered any answers in their comfortable win over Kildare.

Granted, they didn’t need to do anything extraordinary to overcome a Kildare team that lacked ambition from the start, but despite that it would have been reassuring from a Dublin perspective to see more urgency in their play.

The fact we didn’t witness that leaves us unsure as to their general well-being and while winning another Leinster title, though playing well below your best, is a positive of sorts, some of their play yesterday left a lot to be desired. Maybe this is their intention all along, refusing to show their hand until they need to at an All-Ireland semi-final stage, but I’m not convinced that is the case.

Their relative troubles, compared to the other challengers, are highlighted in their forward play where their attacking movement is particularly poor, making life far easier for the opposition’s defence. That Dublin failed to create a genuine goal-scoring chance despite dominating possession is an indictment of this lack of movement and there are very few runs if any coming from deep to puncture holes through the defence.

Over the past decade, Dublin have always had penetration up front, making them such a difficult team to curb, but there were so few options available yesterday and they seemed content to hold onto possession and suck the life out of the opposition.

There were some crumbs of comfort from an attacking perspective with Cormac Costello and Ciarán Kilkenny popping up with some decent scores in the second half but the remainder of the forwards were generally quiet in terms of a scoring threat.

Dean Rock will certainly have benefited from the extra minutes on the pitch while you would expect that Con O’Callaghan won’t be as quiet against Mayo, but you’re basing a lot of faith on what the team have achieved previously and not on the evidence of this year’s displays.

Kildare succeeded in their exercise of damage limitation and could well have been a lot closer if their shooting hadn’t let them down. Daniel Flynn once again reminded all and sundry of the talent that he possesses but Kildare weren’t able to provide him with a constant supply of ball to test the Dublin defence over a concerted period of the game.

They should be pleased with the season that they have had, gaining promotion to Division 1 of the National League and making a provincial final, but the losses through injury of Kevin Feely and Eoin Doyle made an initially difficult task practically impossible.

Dublin, in contrast, had better news on the injury front with both John Small and Eoin Murchan making a welcome return to competitive action. Both looked in reasonable shape all things considered and should help Dublin have a more settled look for the clash with Mayo.

Brian Howard has done well at centre-back in Small’s absence but it could be that the latter’s return will allow the versatile Howard to play a more advanced role in the semi-final, whether at midfield or wing-forward.

Howard’s Raheny clubmate Brian Fenton had another largely ineffective match yesterday and it’s vital that he can regain his form over the coming weeks, given his importance to the team, both defensively and further forward.

From a Dublin perspective, there is still plenty to be concerned about, whether in the form of individuals or in the collective lack of urgency, but I certainly think they would benefit from showing more adventure from here on in.

I appreciate that they won the All-Ireland last year without any contribution from Jack McCaffrey and little enough from Paul Mannion but I feel that both are hugely missed at the present time.

McCaffrey was superb at coming through defences and creating space for others while Mannion was an excellent target man and reliable scorer. They both played with great pace, something which Dublin are not doing at the minute, whether by accident or design.

This ‘Ultimate Possession’ tactic adopted at present is not particularly easy on the eye and I’m not sure is particularly effective against the better teams as it allows defences plenty of time to regroup.

As I stated previously, perhaps Dublin have decided to gradually play their way into the championship, in the knowledge that they would stroll through Leinster as anticipated.

They’ve managed to do that but the questions still remain.