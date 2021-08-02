| 11°C Dublin

Questions still remain but Dublin would benefit from showing far more adventure

Cormac Costello of Dublin in action against Darragh Malone of Kildare during the Leinster football final. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Cormac Costello of Dublin in action against Darragh Malone of Kildare during the Leinster football final. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Ciarán Whelan

Before yesterday’s match, there were still many questions to be answered in relation to Dublin’s potential to defend their All-Ireland title. And, to be honest, I’m not sure they delivered any answers in their comfortable win over Kildare.

Granted, they didn’t need to do anything extraordinary to overcome a Kildare team that lacked ambition from the start, but despite that it would have been reassuring from a Dublin perspective to see more urgency in their play.

The fact we didn’t witness that leaves us unsure as to their general well-being and while winning another Leinster title, though playing well below your best, is a positive of sorts, some of their play yesterday left a lot to be desired. Maybe this is their intention all along, refusing to show their hand until they need to at an All-Ireland semi-final stage, but I’m not convinced that is the case.

