Qualifier picture complete as Kildare and Cork get green light for Sam Maguire round robin

The picture for the qualifier element of the All-Ireland football championship has been completed with the conclusion of the Ulster and Leinster championships.

Armagh's win over Down, followed by Louth's win over Offaly in Croke Park earlier this afternoon, had guaranteed safe passage for Kildare to the Sam Maguire Cup round robin, prior to their narrow defeat to Dublin. Cork, the only other team vulnerable to Sam Maguire exclusion going into the weekend, have also got the green light for the top tier.

Kildare will be fourth seeds where they will be joined by Donegal, Cork, who finished fourth in Division 2 of the Allianz league and Westmeath, courtesy of their Tailteann Cup win last year.

Donegal, relegated to Division 2, lost to Down in an Ulster quarter-final last week but are rated higher than Down because of their superior league status.

The eight provincial finalists will be the first and second seeds for the Sam Maguire Cup draw which takes place on Tuesday afternoon.

The third placed seeds will be the next four highest league teams that aren't involved in provincial finals, Mayo, Roscommon, Tyrone and Monaghan.

The Tailteann Cup seedings are now set in stone in advance of Tuesday's draw.

Meath, Cavan, Fermanagh, all Division 2 teams in 2024, and Limerick are top seeds with Down, Offaly, Antrim and Wicklow the four second seeds.

Wicklow were promoted to Division 3 ahead of Laois and Wexford who join Longford and Tipperary, relegated from Division 3, as Tailteann Cup third seeds.

Sam Maguire Cup

Seeds 1/2 - Kerry, Clare, Galway, Sligo, Derry, Armagh, Dublin, Louth

Seeds 3 - Mayo, Roscommon, Tyrone, Monaghan

Seeds 4 - Donegal, Cork, Kildare, Westmeath

Tailteann Cup

Seeds 1 - Meath, Cavan, Fermanagh, Limerick

Seeds 2 - Down, Offaly, Antrim, Wicklow

Seeds 3 - Longford, Tipperary, Laois, Wexford

Seeds 4 - Leitrim, Carlow, Waterford, London